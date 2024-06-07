Jamaican born singer shot dead in Guyana

Kaieteur News – A Jamaican born singer living in Guyana was on Thursday shot dead by his friend in Sophia, Greater, Georgetown.

Police identified him as Navar George Barton, age 29, but he is better known by his stage name, Stero Don. He reportedly lived in A-Field Sophia.

Police learnt that the suspect had allegedly gone to Barton’s home in A –Field by mini-bus to ask for his money and ended up shooting him in the head.

The suspect then ran out of the yard, re-entered the minibus and escaped.

Barton was rushed to the hospital but doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

Investigations are ongoing.