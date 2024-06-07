Eldery man killed by speeding biker on pedestrian crossing

Latest update June 7th, 2024 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – Police are investigating a fatal accident that occurred on Thursday on the Mc Doom Public Road, East Bank Demerara (EBD) involving a pedestrian and a motorcyclist.
Dead is 66-year-old Munaisar Sewcharan of Houston Housing Scheme EBD. Investigations revealed that Sewcharan was struck by motorcycle #CL 9030, driven by a 29-year-old from Craig, EBD. According to police reports, on the mentioned date at about 07:12hrs, the motorcyclist was proceeding north along the western carriageway at a high speed while Sewcharan was crossing the road from west to east on a pedestrian crossing.
Vehicles proceeding south in both the eastern and western lanes had stopped to allow the elderly man to cross the road. However, when he reached the center of the road, the motorcyclist failed to stop and continued traveling southbound, resulting in a collision with Sewcharan.
As a result of the collision, Sewcharan was thrown a considerable distance from the pedestrian crossing and landed on the road, sustaining injuries to his body. The motorcyclist also fell onto the road and sustained injuries. The ambulance service was summoned to the scene, where Sewcharan was found unconscious by Emergency Medical Technicians. He was subsequently transported to the Accident and Emergency Unit of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC). Despite receiving medical treatment, Sewcharan succumbed to his injuries. A notice of intended prosecution was served to the motorcyclist who is currently in custody assisting with investigations.
