Three charged in $117M CJIA gold bust

Kaieteur News – Two women and a man were on Thursday granted bail in the sum of $600,000 each for the

US$560,000 (GYD$117,001,604) gold bust at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport on Tuesday.

Ian Jacobis, age 44 years, of 749 Plantation Best, West Coast Demerara; Shameena Ahamad, age 52 years, of 38 Roraima Scheme, West Bank Demerara; and Ashiana Salamaly, age 34 years, of 38 Roraima Scheme, West Bank Demerara, were all charged with the offence of 𝑬𝒙𝒑𝒐𝒓𝒕𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝑮𝒐𝒍𝒅 𝒘𝒊𝒕𝒉𝒐𝒖𝒕 𝒂 𝑳𝒊𝒄𝒆𝒏𝒔𝒆 – in contravention of Section 8 of the Guyana Gold Board Act, Chapter 66:01, contrary to section 23 (a) of the said Guyana Gold Board Act, Chapter 66:01.

The defendants appeared at the Diamond Magistrate’s Court before Her Worship Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman, where the charge was read to them, and they all pleaded ‘not guilty’.

Bail was granted in the sum of $600,000, with the condition that Ian Jacobis lodge his passport at the Diamond Magistrate Court and report to the Clerk every first Friday of the month, while Shameena Ahamad and Ashiana Salamalay are to report to the Clerk every Friday pending the outcome of the matter. The matter was adjourned until 18th June 2024.

Customs Officers of the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA), on Tuesday seized the gold jewellery from three passengers, two of whom are US citizens, who were attempting to leave on an outbound American Airlines flight for New York. The operation, which was fully supported by officers of the Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR), and the Customs Anti Narcotic Unit (CANU), led to the discovery of approximately 240 ounces of virtually pure gold disguised as silver plated jewellery, that was being transported out of the country without the necessary permits and declaration to Customs Officials, with a value of over US$560,000. (GYD$117,001,604)

According to a press release by the GRA, the outgoing passengers were arrested, taken into custody and handed over to the Guyana Police Force. Investigations are continuing, with a view of determining whether they are part of ring(s) reportedly smuggling gold out of Guyana. Charges are likely to be made under the Customs and Anti-Money Laundering Acts, with the relevant Authorities both in Guyana and overseas being informed of the results of the investigations.

“The Authority continues to note the alarming trend in the efforts to smuggle items including gold, monetary instruments, arms, and narcotics through ports in Guyana and cautions that all such persons dealing in or contemplating engaging in such illegal activities should cease and desist therefrom, or face the consequences of their actions,” the GRA said. “The Revenue Authority again entreats the General Public to report any illicit, unlawful or smuggling activities on telephone number 227-6060, Extensions 3201, 3204, 3205, 3206, 3211, 3212, or 3408.All information provided will be dealt with strict confidentiality,” the statement concluded.