Dindyal returns as Guyana U19 Captain ahead of July’s CWI Rising Stars 50-Over Championships

Kaieteur News – Batsman Mavindra Dindyal will return as skipper to lead a strong Guyana U-19 team as they prepare for action in the upcoming CWI Regional U19 tournament which bowls off July 2.

Last year’s Guyana under-17 captain Jonathan Van Lange was named deputy, as he and Dindyal will have a number of talented players at their disposal, most if not all of whom featured or played key roles last season.

Among the high-profile names selected by the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) Selection Panel, Rampertab Ramnauth, Sachin Balgobin, Alvin Mohabir, Zachary Jodah, Johnathan Van Lange, Thaddeus Lovell and others will form a star-studded unit; which form the future core of Guyana’s cricket.

The Guyanese, who had an excellent tournament last season despite coming up short, are expected to wing out on June 30, with action bowling off a few days after in St. Vincent.

Jamaica are the defending champions.

Guyana U19 Team – Rampertab Ramnauth, Sachin Balgobin, Alvin Mohabir, Zachary Jodah, Johnathan Van Lange (vice-captain) , Thaddeus Lovell, Romeo Deonarain, Mavindra Dindyal (Captain), Shahid Viera (WK), Krsna Singh, Riyad Latiff, Golcharran Chulai, Bruce Vincent and Anthon Lim.

Stand-by player – Rampersaud Ramnauth, Shiloh Adams, Kumar Deopersaud, Salim Khan, Wavell Allen and Mahem Khan.

The manager is Nazeer Mohamed, while the head coach is Andre Percival.