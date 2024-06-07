Latest update June 7th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Dindyal returns as Guyana U19 Captain ahead of July’s CWI Rising Stars 50-Over Championships 

Jun 07, 2024 Sports

Kaieteur News – Batsman Mavindra Dindyal will return as skipper to lead a strong Guyana U-19 team as they prepare for action in the upcoming CWI Regional U19 tournament which bowls off July 2.

Mavindra Dindyal

Mavindra Dindyal

John Van Lange

Sachin Balgobin

Sachin Balgobin

Last year’s Guyana under-17 captain Jonathan Van Lange was named deputy, as he and Dindyal will have a number of talented players at their disposal, most if not all of whom featured or played key roles last season.

Among the high-profile names selected by the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) Selection Panel, Rampertab Ramnauth, Sachin Balgobin, Alvin Mohabir, Zachary Jodah, Johnathan Van Lange, Thaddeus Lovell and others will form a star-studded unit; which form the future core of Guyana’s cricket.

The Guyanese, who had an excellent tournament last season despite coming up short, are expected to wing out on June 30, with action bowling off a few days after in St. Vincent.

Jamaica are the defending champions.

Guyana U19 Team – Rampertab Ramnauth, Sachin Balgobin, Alvin Mohabir, Zachary Jodah, Johnathan Van Lange (vice-captain) , Thaddeus Lovell, Romeo Deonarain, Mavindra Dindyal (Captain), Shahid Viera (WK), Krsna Singh, Riyad Latiff, Golcharran Chulai, Bruce Vincent and Anthon Lim.

Stand-by player – Rampersaud Ramnauth, Shiloh Adams, Kumar Deopersaud, Salim Khan, Wavell Allen and Mahem Khan.

The manager is Nazeer Mohamed, while the head coach is Andre Percival.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | May. 24th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

EXXON thieving oil profits!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Windies, Uganda clash under lights as home team look to keep win streak at Providence alive 

Windies, Uganda clash under lights as home team look to keep win...

Jun 07, 2024

2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup…West Indies vs. Uganda  Kaieteur Sports – ICC Men’s T20 World Cup action continues at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence tonight with host’s West...
Read More
Raiders Edge Kings, 51-48, as LABA Senior League continues

Raiders Edge Kings, 51-48, as LABA Senior League...

Jun 07, 2024

Joseph, Hetmyer, Shepherd among 8 Guyanese retained by Amazon Warriors 

Joseph, Hetmyer, Shepherd among 8 Guyanese...

Jun 07, 2024

Dindyal returns as Guyana U19 Captain ahead of July’s CWI Rising Stars 50-Over Championships 

Dindyal returns as Guyana U19 Captain ahead of...

Jun 07, 2024

Guinness ‘Greatness of the Streets’ Essequibo Edition kicks off tonight

Guinness ‘Greatness of the Streets’ Essequibo...

Jun 07, 2024

Guyana Beverages Inc. onboard with Petra Organisation to host Upper Mazaruni U18 Football

Guyana Beverages Inc. onboard with Petra...

Jun 07, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]