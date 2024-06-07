Joseph, Hetmyer, Shepherd among 8 Guyanese retained by Amazon Warriors

Caribbean Premier League 2024…

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Amazon Warriors have confirmed 8 Guyanese players have been retained ahead of the Republic 2024 Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) draft.

Some nine players are confirmed for the 2024 season and the franchise can sign up to five overseas players. The remaining three squad members will be filled at the CPL draft which will take place in July.

The Amazon Warriors won their maiden CPL title in 2023 and they have retained the core of the team that helped them secure the trophy last year.

Guyanese players Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie and Keemo Paul will all be part of their home franchise this season. The other Guyanese players retained are Junior Sinclair, Keemo Paul, Kevlon Anderson and Kevin Sinclair.

The 2023 Player of the Tournament, Barbados’ Shai Hope will also be back for this year’s tournament.