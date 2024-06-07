Latest update June 7th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Joseph, Hetmyer, Shepherd among 8 Guyanese retained by Amazon Warriors 

Jun 07, 2024 Sports

Caribbean Premier League 2024…

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Amazon Warriors have confirmed 8 Guyanese players have been retained ahead of the Republic 2024 Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) draft.

Defending CPL champs Guyana Amazon Warriors have retained 8 of their Guyanese players including Shamar Joseph, Shimron Hetmyer and others ahead of the 2024 tournament. 

Defending CPL champs Guyana Amazon Warriors have retained 8 of their Guyanese players including Shamar Joseph, Shimron Hetmyer and others ahead of the 2024 tournament.

Some nine players are confirmed for the 2024 season and the franchise can sign up to five overseas players. The remaining three squad members will be filled at the CPL draft which will take place in July.
The Amazon Warriors won their maiden CPL title in 2023 and they have retained the core of the team that helped them secure the trophy last year.

Guyanese players Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie and Keemo Paul will all be part of their home franchise this season. The other Guyanese players retained are Junior Sinclair, Keemo Paul, Kevlon Anderson and Kevin Sinclair.
The 2023 Player of the Tournament, Barbados’ Shai Hope will also be back for this year’s tournament.

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | May. 24th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

EXXON thieving oil profits!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Windies, Uganda clash under lights as home team look to keep win streak at Providence alive 

Windies, Uganda clash under lights as home team look to keep win...

Jun 07, 2024

2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup…West Indies vs. Uganda  Kaieteur Sports – ICC Men’s T20 World Cup action continues at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence tonight with host’s West...
Read More
Raiders Edge Kings, 51-48, as LABA Senior League continues

Raiders Edge Kings, 51-48, as LABA Senior League...

Jun 07, 2024

Joseph, Hetmyer, Shepherd among 8 Guyanese retained by Amazon Warriors 

Joseph, Hetmyer, Shepherd among 8 Guyanese...

Jun 07, 2024

Dindyal returns as Guyana U19 Captain ahead of July’s CWI Rising Stars 50-Over Championships 

Dindyal returns as Guyana U19 Captain ahead of...

Jun 07, 2024

Guinness ‘Greatness of the Streets’ Essequibo Edition kicks off tonight

Guinness ‘Greatness of the Streets’ Essequibo...

Jun 07, 2024

Guyana Beverages Inc. onboard with Petra Organisation to host Upper Mazaruni U18 Football

Guyana Beverages Inc. onboard with Petra...

Jun 07, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]