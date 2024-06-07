M.V Barima to undergo $104M in repairs

Latest update June 7th, 2024 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Public Works, Transport and Harbours Department will soon be docking the M.V. Barima for repairs.

The project which was opened at a recent reading of bids at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office is estimated to cost $104,702,400.  A total of six contractors have submitted bids for the works.

Kaieteur News understands that this project will form part of the $405 million that was set aside in the national budget to improved ferry services. Also the allocation will be spent on similar works for MV Malali and MV Makouria.

Notably, the Transport and Harbours Department is planning on rehabilitating the Wakenaam Ferry Stelling in Region Three. Among other projects that opened is the contract for the rehabilitation of the Meadow Bank wharf. The project which is estimated to cost $151 million, a total of 20 contractors have bid.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Transport and Harbours Department
Docking and rehabilitation of M.V. Barima.

 

 

 

 

Rehabilitation of Wakenaam Ferry Stelling.

 

 

 

 

 

Ministry of Agriculture
Rehabilitation of Meadow Bank wharf.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Construction of perimeter fence at the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) office Tarlogie, Region Six.

 

 

 

