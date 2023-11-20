WPA says Venezuela’s aggression an existential threat to Guyana’s inalienable rights as a sovereign country

Dear Editor,

Kaieteur News – Working People’s Alliance joins with other Guyanese organizations and the public at large in total rejection of Venezuela’s repeated aggression towards our country. This is a very serious situation which requires an equally serious response from Guyana, the rest of the region, hemisphere, and global community. While the Venezuela leadership is telling the world that it has no intention of invading Guyana, its rhetoric and internal actions leave no doubt that its intention is to hurt our country. That Venezuela challenges the very legitimacy of the current case before the ICJ exposes a dangerous mindset, which can only lead to permanent aggression on the part of Caracas.

WPA, therefore, categorically deems the Venezuela aggression an existential threat to Guyana’s inalienable rights as a sovereign country, free from undue harassment and/or intimidation from its neighbors. WPA reiterates its acceptance of the 1899 arbitration as the legal determination of our borders and deems Venezuela’s actions a violation of international law. This expression of greed by our neighbor has no place in international relations. While we agree that the domestic political situation in Venezuela may be a motivating factor for its recent aggression, we believe that Guyana’s rise as a Petro-State is ultimately the root cause.

WPA commends the government for putting the matter on the front-burner of its foreign policy agenda, but we feel that the situation demands a much more pro-active national approach that transcends narrow partisan considerations. There is more than a hint of sloth, complacency, and partisan grandstanding, which is in stark contrast to Venezuela’s single-mindedness—a recipe which is counterproductive to the collective national interest and security. WPA does not promote an end to domestic political contestation, but we appeal for an enlargement of the political space for joint action in pursuit of an overarching national response to Venezuela.

Towards that end, WPA urges an overtly national response by the government and other stakeholders to what IS now clearly a permanent problem—one that would not cease to exist even after the ICJ rules in our favor. We, therefore, call on the government to treat the matter with the requisite seriousness that it deserves by setting up a Venezuela Border Task Force with the expressed task of fashioning and implementing a carefully thought-out overall approach to this problem. Such a task force should include members of the National Assembly from both sides of the political divide, representatives of the Executive Branch and professionals and experts with the necessary skill set in the relevant areas.

Second, WPA feels very strongly that the government, with the support of the National Assembly, should consider calling a counter-referendum in Guyana with the clear intention of affirming Guyana’s territorial integrity and our country’s commitment to a just, legal, and peaceful resolution to the issue. In addition to the above, the referendum should serve as a medium for popular education and mobilization of the popular mass of Guyanese citizens. . “Not a blade of Grass” must become more than a slogan—it must be a guide to sensible action.

Third, WPA firmly believes that short of an invasion, Venezuela is interested in undermining our major source of national revenue. In that regard, WPA calls on the government to avoid reckless decision-making in the Oil and Gas sector that could be used as excuses by Venezuela to undermine its growth and stability.

Finally, WPA urges the government and people of Guyana not to simplistically harbor the view that our allies and friends would automatically stand with us. All countries act first in pursuit of their national interests. Guyana must therefore be intentional and purposeful in winning over traditional friends and allies to our cause. This requires permanent shuttle diplomacy to CAEICOM, Commonwealth. and OAS member States along with other non-traditional allies.

Regards,

Working People’s Alliance