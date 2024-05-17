Mr. Frank DeAbreu takes us down memory lane

Latest update May 17th, 2024 12:59 AM
May 17, 2024 Letters
Could you please publish these 10 companies, business organisations or service organisations in your newspapers that started between 1793 – 1898.
It takes joy for me to inform those who don’t know and remind those who know.
In 1793, the Guiana Post Office was launched by the then French government of Guiana. With the first postmaster being Mr. Adrian Loncq. The postal service would deliver on the East Coast of Demerara and on the East Bank of Demerara, they also delivered mail on the West Coast of Demerara and the West Bank of Demerara using six African slaves to paddle the boat and four white officers delivering the mail. That was an element of kindness by the white postmasters. They would leave when the tide was washing from Stabroek, later known as Georgetown and take them 2 hours to reach Vreed-en-Hoop, after delivering the mail. They would return when the tide is falling, 2 hours after leaving Stabroek. So, you see sir, slaves did not only build and plant, but they had their hand in other commercial activities. So, Mr. Editor, that led the way to the establishment of the ferry service from Stabroek to Vreed-en-Hoop.
By 1839, the Guiana Police Force was established at the said spot, on Camp Road, Eve Leary and from Eve Leary, they spread to other parts of the country. During that period, 98% of the police were men of integrity and bravery. I wish I could say the same today, however the police are doing a good job in the circumstances.
The W&R Ice House building is the same building that was built on Water Street since 1840. By 1896, the four brothers (D’Aguiar Bros.) were formed. After the death of Mr. D’Aguiar in 1893, in that same year the brother purchased the Ice House and named it D’Aguiar’s Ice House, which then consisted of a hotel and liquor bar. In those days, ice would come from Canada with a schooner. The initial DIH started in 1934, and at the age of 22, Peter D’Aguiar took over as managing director. Mr. D’Aguiar concentrated on manufacturing, especially soft drinks and rum. He borrowed heavily to refinance the business. Gradually, old debts were paid off and the business began to flourish. In 1942, Peter D’Aguiar acquired Pepsi-Cola making British Guiana the first in South America to bottle this beverage, I-Cee beverages were acquired 1952, and the production of XL rum was expanded and became the No. 1 rum in 1959.
Yours truly,
Frank DeAbreu.
