Mr. Frank DeAbreu takes us down memory lane

Dear Editor,

Could you please publish these 10 companies, business organisations or service organisations in your newspapers that started between 1793 – 1898.

It takes joy for me to inform those who don’t know and remind those who know.

In 1793, the Guiana Post Office was launched by the then French government of Guiana. With the first postmaster being Mr. Adrian Loncq. The postal service would deliver on the East Coast of Demerara and on the East Bank of Demerara, they also delivered mail on the West Coast of Demerara and the West Bank of Demerara using six African slaves to paddle the boat and four white officers delivering the mail. That was an element of kindness by the white postmasters. They would leave when the tide was washing from Stabroek, later known as Georgetown and take them 2 hours to reach Vreed-en-Hoop, after delivering the mail. They would return when the tide is falling, 2 hours after leaving Stabroek. So, you see sir, slaves did not only build and plant, but they had their hand in other commercial activities. So, Mr. Editor, that led the way to the establishment of the ferry service from Stabroek to Vreed-en-Hoop.

By 1839, the Guiana Police Force was established at the said spot, on Camp Road, Eve Leary and from Eve Leary, they spread to other parts of the country. During that period, 98% of the police were men of integrity and bravery. I wish I could say the same today, however the police are doing a good job in the circumstances.

In the same year, we saw the first commercial bank, Barclays Bank at the said spot in Water Street, it all started in 1839. The bank was full of competence, kindness, and upright gentlemen. The manager would expect a fair-skinned boy to apply if there was vacancy.

In 1834 – 1840, that period led a series of labour shortage in the sugar industry and agriculture, at the same time, Portugal and Maderia saw a decline in their sugar, wine, trade and political instability. The workers, especially those from the agriculture sector, being the majority of workers in Portugal/Maderia, they decided to sail to British Guiana, South America, for a better life. Their initial idea was to search for Eldorado which was highly spread in the world. (It’s my own belief that Eldorado was a myth, since it was our first people, the Amerindians, misled Walter Raleigh). On May 3rd 1835, a group of Portuguese and Madeirans arrived in Demerara via London. It’s not known if D’Aguiar’s family came on that journey, but by 1840, Mr. Jose Gomes D’Aguiar of Maderia started a rum business which developed into a chain of spirits’ shop. By 1885, Mr. D’Aguiar business was doing well and went into cocoa and chocolate and shipping agency. Cocoa and chocolate were known to the D’Aguiar, that knowledge was brought from Maderia. It all started at Stabroek and Brickdam, opposite the Parliament Building, which is now known as Demico House. While Mr. D’Aguiar was developing his rum business in 1840, we saw the opening of Guiana’s first Ice House, by W&R. Let me pinch in a place as far as Water Street, as I’m here, the street is on the bank of Demerara River with slush and mangroves, but with the help of African and indentured labour and the government’s capital, the area was always full of water from Kingston to La Penitence, so the then government built a road along the bank and named it Water Street.

The W&R Ice House building is the same building that was built on Water Street since 1840. By 1896, the four brothers (D’Aguiar Bros.) were formed. After the death of Mr. D’Aguiar in 1893, in that same year the brother purchased the Ice House and named it D’Aguiar’s Ice House, which then consisted of a hotel and liquor bar. In those days, ice would come from Canada with a schooner. The initial DIH started in 1934, and at the age of 22, Peter D’Aguiar took over as managing director. Mr. D’Aguiar concentrated on manufacturing, especially soft drinks and rum. He borrowed heavily to refinance the business. Gradually, old debts were paid off and the business began to flourish. In 1942, Peter D’Aguiar acquired Pepsi-Cola making British Guiana the first in South America to bottle this beverage, I-Cee beverages were acquired 1952, and the production of XL rum was expanded and became the No. 1 rum in 1959.

In 1844, we see the establishment of Queen’s College grammar school on Carmicheal Street where Bishops’ High School now stands. Queen’s College had many academic achievements and is still the leading secondary schools in the West Indies, producing 4 presidents and at least 2 Prime Ministers, and if we could find 100 Guyanese brightest boys, I would believe that 80% of them would’ve been to Queen’s College. Let me finish off with a story I was told, I was told by one student among the 4, that in 1950, 4 royal QC students of Trinidad were going to Oxford University with the government of Trinidad and Tobago scholarship, the principal and teachers invited them to a dinner, as an encouragement for their success, the students were bragging and boasting, that they were the brightest in the west indies, the principal cautioned them after congratulating them about their success, the principal said, go my boy, go to Oxford, but when you reach to the university, look out for them boys from (BG), to this day Queen’s maintained that reputation, it might be unfortunate but true.

In 1865, Hand-in-Hand Fire Insurance was established. There are no records of where the initial building was established, but looking at the structure, it might be the same as it stands today with maintenance and good aesthetic.

In 1870, we saw the establishment of the Bishops’ High School for girls only, but then Queen’s College would’ve gone to Brickdam where the Ministry of Health now stands, giving way for Bishops’ to be established where it is today. In my personal opinion, working with both schools and having children from both schools, I can identify a Bishops’ girl from a QC student by observing them, the Bishops’ girl is very lady like and professional, while the QC student is bright, giving the devil his due, I think it would be safe that 70% of the brightest females in Guyana attended Bishops’.

In 1891, the Demerara Life was established, hats off to the management and staff of the company, they managed and maintained a prestigious building and surroundings for 133 years.

Finally, I’d like to look at the 10th company, we saw the establishment of a boat building yard and an engineering school, that establishment became M/S Sprostons and Company, now GNIC established in 1898. From its inception, the company produced a number of high-quality trade men for British Guiana and the West Indies. I must mention that there was once a time when the best trade men in the West Indies came from British Guiana.

Yours truly,

Frank DeAbreu.