Police and Santos clinch wins with strikes by Adrian Arron, Darren Niles, and Stefan Reynolds in GFF-KFC Elite League Cup

Kaieteur Sports – Goal scorers Adrian Arron of the Guyana Police Force Football Club and Santos Football Club’s Stefan Reynolds and Darren Niles claimed the spotlight on Sunday night, securing remarkable victories for their respective teams in the Guyana Football Federation-KFC Elite League Cup.
In the November 12th first match at the Eve Leary Sports Ground in Kingston, Georgetown, Santos Football Club prevailed over Fruta Conquerors with a 2-0 victory.
Just when spectators were gearing up for a goalless first half, Santos’ Stefan Reynolds delivered a spectacular goal in the 45th minute.
Fruta Conquerors made valiant attempts to level the score with several near misses in the second half, but the final goal of the game came from Darren Niles in the 59th minute.
In the night’s second match, the Guyana Police Force triumphed over Victoria Kings with a convincing 2-0 victory, courtesy of two exceptional goals by Adrian Arron.
The victorious team maintained a resilient defensive strategy throughout the match, presenting a formidable challenge to Victoria Kings in their pursuit of scoring a goal.
In Group A, Guyana Defence Force maintains its lead with three consecutive victories, accumulating a total of nine points. Buxton United follows in second place, having played three games with two wins and one loss, totalling six points.
Completing Group A standings is Santos Football Club with six points, while Fruta Conquerors and Milerock each have one point.
While in Group B, Western Tigers remain in the top spot with three consecutive wins, amassing nine points, while Den Amstel closely trails in second place with six points from two wins and one loss.
Guyana Police Force is in third position with six points from three games, recording two wins and one loss with Ann’s Grove United in fourth position and Victoria Kings rounding up the table in fifth.
The championship-winning team will secure a cash prize of $1.5 million, while the second-place team will be rewarded with $1 million. Furthermore, the third and fourth-placed clubs will each receive cash prizes of $500,000 and $250,000, respectively.
