Princessa Wilkie stars for GBTI GCC to seal Woodpecker Products 1st Division title

GHB Farfan & Mendes/Woodpecker Products Outdoor Hockey Leagues

– YMCA Old Fort clinch Men’s title in an epic penalty showdown against GCC

Kaieteur Sports – The climactic conclusion of the Guyana Hockey Board (GHB) Farfan and Mendes/Woodpecker Products First Division Outdoor Hockey Leagues unfolded on Sunday in spectacular fashion at the National Stadium in Providence. The YMCA Old Forts and GBTI GCC emerged victorious, claiming the coveted titles on the thrilling final day of competition.

The Farfan and Mendes Men’s League witnessed an intense battle between Bounty GCC and YMCA Old Fort, culminating in a gripping 2-2 draw in the finals. The contest got off to a flyer, in the 15th minute, Shaquile Leung of GCC secured an early lead for GCC, putting the pressure on the Old Fort Men.

However, Old Fort showcased resilience with a late comeback, as Omar Hopkinson netted a brilliant goal in the third period, leveling the score at 1-1. Determined to secure a win, Nandallal Persaud of Old Fort executed a magnificent play, delivering a sublime stroke into the GCC box, taking the score to 2-1.

Meanwhile in the closing moments, GCC was awarded a late penalty, expertly converted by Meshach Sargeant, resulting in a 2-2 deadlock. The subsequent penalty shootout favored YMCA Old Fort, concluding with a 4-2 triumph to claim the 2023 Men’s title.

Earlier, in the Women’s League final, GBTI GCC asserted dominance by crushing Woodpecker Hikers, clinching the Woodpecker Products Women’s title with an exhilarating 8-0 victory. Princessa Wilkie stole the spotlight with a stellar performance, securing a sensational hat-trick in the 22nd, 37th, and 58th minutes. The GCC ladies’ triumph was further supported by Ashley De Groot-Khalil, Maceda Harding, Kerensa Fernandes, Sandy Roopnarine, and Tricia Fiedtkou, each contributing with one goal apiece.

Abosaide Cadogon of GBTI GCC emerged as the standout player in the Women’s League, finishing as the highest goal-scorer with 5 goals and earning the title of the 2023 Women’s Most Valuable Player (MVP).

Also in the Men’s leg, Darren Williams of Old Fort claimed the Most Goals award, while veteran Dwayne Scott of GCC was adjudged the Men’s MVP, adding an extra layer of recognition to the outstanding performers in the competition.