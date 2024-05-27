Dennis Legay spins JBM Tranzac to victory in T&DCA Elite tournament

Latest update May 27th, 2024 12:59 AM
May 27, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – Former Guyana youth player and left-arm orthodox spinner Dennis Legay spun his way to a brilliant bowling performance to help JBM Tranzac beat Mississauga Qalandars Cricket Club by 39 runs in another 50-over match in the 2024 Toronto and District Cricket Association (T&DCA) Elite tournament.
Legay grabbed 4-21 from his maximum 10-overs as Mississauga Qalandars were all out for a measly 67 in the 34th over replying to JBM Tranzac’s decent 106 all out in 37.4 overs.
The Canada-based Guyanese Legay got solid support from off-spinner Sharaz Ramcharran with 3-11 off his frugal 9 overs and Raqib Shamsudeen, who finished with 2-7 from 7.4 off-spin overs.
Only Shauaib Zaidi offered a fight with 20 for Qalandars on a responsive King City pitch last Sunday.
For JBM Tranzac, Samit Gohaul top-scored with 44 and 24 from Ravi Nauth. Hafeez Ullah and Mehmood Pirzack took three wickets each for Qalandars.
The competition continues this weekend.
JAGDEO’S HALF TRUTH!!!!
May 27, 2024Kaieteur Sports – Local Bocce players Keston Knights and Daniel Samundar were in fine form when they represented Guyana at the Caribbean Special Olympics Bocce Event in Grand Cayman, Cayman...
May 27, 2024
May 27, 2024
May 27, 2024
May 27, 2024
May 26, 2024
Kaieteur News – The President’s Independence Day address sounded almost the same as the opening statement he delivered... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Waterfalls Magazine – On May 21, 2024, the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS)... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]