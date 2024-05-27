Dennis Legay spins JBM Tranzac to victory in T&DCA Elite tournament

Kaieteur Sports – Former Guyana youth player and left-arm orthodox spinner Dennis Legay spun his way to a brilliant bowling performance to help JBM Tranzac beat Mississauga Qalandars Cricket Club by 39 runs in another 50-over match in the 2024 Toronto and District Cricket Association (T&DCA) Elite tournament.

Legay grabbed 4-21 from his maximum 10-overs as Mississauga Qalandars were all out for a measly 67 in the 34th over replying to JBM Tranzac’s decent 106 all out in 37.4 overs.

The Canada-based Guyanese Legay got solid support from off-spinner Sharaz Ramcharran with 3-11 off his frugal 9 overs and Raqib Shamsudeen, who finished with 2-7 from 7.4 off-spin overs.

Only Shauaib Zaidi offered a fight with 20 for Qalandars on a responsive King City pitch last Sunday.

For JBM Tranzac, Samit Gohaul top-scored with 44 and 24 from Ravi Nauth. Hafeez Ullah and Mehmood Pirzack took three wickets each for Qalandars.

The competition continues this weekend.