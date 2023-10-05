Simone Biles leads US women’s team to seventh straight world gymnastics title

USA TODAY – ANTWERP, Belgium — The U.S. women got another world title. And a couple of spots in the history books to go with it.

The Americans won their seventh consecutive team title at the world gymnastics championships, breaking a tie with China’s men. The Chinese won six from 2003 to 2014. The U.S. women have now won every team title dating back to 2011.

The team gold also was Simone Biles’ 33rd medal at the world championships and Olympics, tying Vitaly Scherbo for most by any gymnast. Biles already is the most-decorated gymnast, male or female, at the world championships with 26 medals, 20 of which are gold.

Biles closed the meet with an authoritative routine on floor exercise. She got massive height on her tumbling passes and, after having to pull her heels up to stay in bounds on the first, nailed the landings on her last three passes. The crowd went wild as she finished, and coaches Cecile and Laurent Landi and the rest of the Americans lined up to hug her.

Her score of 15.166 gave the U.S. women a total of 167.729, almost 2.2 points ahead of Brazil. When it flashed, Biles hugged young teammate Joscelyn Roberson, who was injured before the meet began.