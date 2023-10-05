NPTAB defends $865 million contract award to ‘Guyanese Critic’

Latest update October 5th, 2023 12:59 AM
Oct 05, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – The National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) has defended its award of a $865M to Tepui Group Inc.- a company that was registered last year to build a pump station at Belle Vue, West Bank Demerara.
The company is affiliated with social media commentator, Mikhail Rodrigues, popularly known as “Guyanese Critic.” Rodrigues is a close friend of leaders in the People’s Progressive Party, particularly Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo.
Below is the full statement by NPTAB
The National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) wishes to explain again that it follows the systems, processes and procedures enshrined in the Procurement Act and its regulations in the award of contracts. This includes inter alia the following:
Specifically, with regards to the construction of the Belle Vue Pump Station project, twenty-six (26) companies tendered for that project. Thirteen (13) bids were deemed non-responsive and were therefore not considered for award. Of the thirteen (13) substantially responsive and compliant bids, the lowest priced responsive bid was awarded the Meeten-Meer Zorg Pump Station, while the second lowest responsive bid was awarded the Jimbo /Grove Pump Station. Tepui was the third lowest priced responsive bidder and was awarded the Belle Vue Pump Station.
Clearly, therefore, merely looking at the bid price announced at the opening of the bid cannot be used to adjudge the winning bidder and, worst yet, be used to impugn the integrity of the evaluation process and subsequent award of the contract.
As such, the views expressed by Mr. Mahipaul in his recent letter to the Kaieteur news and the views expressed by the subsequent Editorial of the said Kaieteur News are without merit and not based on any fact. They are whimsical and apparently fanciful political gimmickry. Both views contradicted themselves in that they both acknowledge that the rules governing an award is not necessarily an award to the lowest priced bid, yet they queried the award to a bid that was not the lowest priced bid without any recourse to the detailed evaluation process. In accordance with the standard procedure, an award is made to the lowest priced RESPONSIVE bid. Responsiveness in this regard is subject to the stated criteria in the bidding document. Nothing else!!!
It is farfetched and indeed malicious for both views to cast aspersions on the integrity of the evaluation process or NPTAB when, clearly no evidence is forthcoming of any mis -procurement.
Subject to the award of any contract, and in accord with provisions in the Procurement Act, any bidder can appeal an award subject to it being done in the specified form and manner. NPTAB is not in receipt of any appeal to its award from any bidder. And were there to be an appeal, it will be dealt with in the prescribed manner consistent with the Law.
