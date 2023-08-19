Regan Rodrigues Memorial Cycle Race happens today

Kaieteur Sports – Ricks and Sari Agro Industries Limited is once again making its mark as a steadfast supporter of the cycling community by sponsoring the 17th edition of the Regan Rodrigues Memorial Cycle Race which is scheduled for today at the National Park (inner Circuit), Thomas Lands.

This year’s event is set to commence at 9:00 am. The race will feature cyclists across various categories, including Open, Veterans over 50, Veterans 40-50, Juniors, Ladies, and Juveniles. The anticipation is high as riders from diverse backgrounds gear up to secure top podium finish in their respective categories.

Defending champion, Alexander Leung, will be aiming to reclaim the open title after a remarkable victory at last year’s event. In a heart-stopping finish, Leung etched his name in the annals of Guyana’s cycling history as the youngest cyclist to triumph in an open event, all at the age of fourteen (14). Spectators and enthusiasts are eager to see if Leung can recreate the magic and claim the title once again, making it a true nail-biting showdown.

The esteemed Mr. Regan Rodrigues Jnr, along with Mrs. Rodrigues, the widow of the late Regan Rodrigues, will be present at the event to pay homage to the memory of the cycling enthusiast whose legacy continues to inspire. The event holds a special place in their hearts as it commemorates the enduring spirit and passion for cycling that the late Mr. Rodrigues embodied.

To inaugurate the event, the starting signal will be given by none other than Mr. Hassan Mohamed, former National Cycling Coach, and a close confidant of Mr. Rodrigues. His presence adds a touch of nostalgia and reverence to the event’s proceedings. As the cycling community gathers to honour a beloved figure and celebrate the athleticism that brings them together.