BCB President visits Whim Cricket Club as outreach continues

– Clubs receive over $120,000 worth of donations

Kaieteur Sports – The Berbice Cricket Board is forging ahead with its developmental programme as President Hilbert Foster has launched visits to member clubs of the very active cricket board.

The President who is known for his constant visits to all parts of the county visited the Whim Cricket Club to meet with members to bring them up to date on plans of his administration and to listen to any concern they may have.

Foster, who is still recovering from illness, informed the Whim membership of the progress made over the last six years under his leadership and unveiled plans for the future. He explained that the BCB is currently donating batting cages and bowling machines to zones across the county in an effort to make practice sessions more professional for youths.

He also announced that the county was benefitting from an aggressive coaching programme directed to youths with the assistance of Local Government Minister Nigel Dharamlall.

Clubs would also benefit from donations of cricket balls to assist them to fulfill their mandates while the BCB is the only cricket board in Guyana to host cricket tournaments at both the primary and secondary levels.

Foster stated that his board is using the first half of the year to play junior and female cricket. He disclosed that during the August holidays, the BCB would be hosting an historic U11 tournament along with an under13 as the effort to unearth new talent continues.

The board would use the second half of the year to host second and first division tournaments for senior players. Foster, who was first elected in 2018 used his influence to resolve some problems affecting the club and its membership. He urged the executives to be more committed and to focus on the development of new talent.

He reassured members that he was always available to meet with them concerning cricket matters. The BCB President handed over cricket items worth over one hundred and twenty thousand dollars to the club. The items included a practice net, catching crib, scorebook, helmet, box of cricket balls, wicket keeping gloves and inners, protective gears and coaching manual. Foster committed to assisting the Whim Club with another box of balls and trophies for a fund-raising tournament. The tournament which has been approved by the board would be used to raise funds to purchase pitch covers and Foster assisted in getting three other clubs to participate.

Whim would on Sunday play in a BCB grassroot tournament at the Port Mourant Ground sponsored by Arjune Nandu along with the home team and the Tain Campus of the University of Guyana. Members of the club at the conclusion of the successful meeting expressed thanks to the BCB President and reassured him that they would work hard to develop their club.

Meanwhile, the Amerindian community of Orealla benefitted from two days of cricket coaching as the BCB works to promote cricket across the ancient county. Twenty youths in the area were last weekend involved in sessions conducted by BCB Coach Junior Blair.

Emphasis was placed on improving the youth’s abilities in batting, bowling, wicket keeping and also on the rules of the game. The event was organized with the cooperation of the Orealla Village Council, the management of the Orealla Secondary School and Sir Ikie Henry.

BCB president Hilbert Foster has committed the board to assisting with some cricket gear for the area and also to seek ways to get Orealla to play in junior cricket. Coach Blair has expressed delight at the interest of the youths and their passion for the game.