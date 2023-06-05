Latest update June 5th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Rice researcher wins big for Guyana

Jun 05, 2023 News

Dr. Mahendra Persaud, Chief Scientist at the Guyana Rice Development Board, holding his Anthony N. Sabga Awards gold medal.

Dr. Mahendra Persaud, Chief Scientist at the Guyana Rice Development Board, holding his Anthony N. Sabga Awards gold medal.

Kaieteur News – Rice Researcher, Dr. Mahendra Persaud was awarded the Guyanese equivalent of TT$500,000 at a gala ceremony in Port-of-Spain on Saturday, June 3, in recognition of his contribution to agriculture in Guyana.

The Chief Scientist at the Guyana Rice Development Board was inducted as the 2023 Anthony N. Sabga Awards, Caribbean Excellence Laureate in Science & Technology at the Hilton Trinidad Ballroom before an audience of 200.

He said, “Most importantly for me, I would like to express my gratitude for the farmers who have participated in my research. They have provided me space and assistance, resources to conduct our research, so we can ultimately advance their own lives and those of people around the region.”
Dr. Persaud added that rice production accounted for over 20% of Guyana’s GDP in 2020.

Dr. Persaud, a recipient of a Golden Arrow of Achievement in 2016, is credited with leading a team of researchers who have developed over a dozen varieties of disease-resistant, high-yield rice well suited to Guyana’s climate, increasing yields from a national average of 4 tonnes per hectare to 6. He is also leading the development of zinc-fortified rice and exploring the possibility of growing wheat in Guyana.

He told the audience, “At this point in time, we are very sure that wheat can grow in Guyana. We still have lots more work to do, but we are very sure.”
His fellow laureates, inducted with him, are Dr. Adesh Sirjusingh, Women’s Health doctor from T&T, and Antiguan author, Joanne C. Hillhouse.

The Anthony N. Sabga Awards are administered by the philanthropic arm of the ANSA McAL Group and presented annually to Caribbean nationals in the fields of Arts, Entrepreneurship, Public & Civic Contributions, and Science & Technology. Dr Persaud joins a College of 57 Caribbean Laureates recognised for excellence in human endeavour that uplifts the region.

Three laureates from left: Joanne C. Hillhouse – Author from Antigua and Barbuda, Dr. Adesh Sirjusingh – Director of Women’s Health at the Ministry of Health, and Dr. Mahendra Persaud – Chief Scientist at the Guyana Rice Development Board.

Three laureates from left: Joanne C. Hillhouse – Author from Antigua and Barbuda, Dr. Adesh Sirjusingh – Director of Women’s Health at the Ministry of Health, and Dr. Mahendra Persaud – Chief Scientist at the Guyana Rice Development Board.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show

What You Need to Know Today:

Both Govt. and Opposition are hiding from the press on oil

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Brandon King hundred seals comfortable West Indies chase

Brandon King hundred seals comfortable West Indies chase

Jun 05, 2023

Keemo Paul three-for helps limit UAE, who were led by teenager Ali Naseer’s debut fifty ESPNcricinfo – A classy 112 from Brandon King and a three wicket-haul from Keemo Paul powered West...
Read More
Marques, Abiola Jackman and Dharry shine at Return of the Scorpion C/ship

Marques, Abiola Jackman and Dharry shine at...

Jun 05, 2023

Peterson-Griffith set for the World Classic Open Powerlifting Championships

Peterson-Griffith set for the World Classic Open...

Jun 05, 2023

YMCA and Swag through to men’s final, Superstars and Speightland contest women’s crown

YMCA and Swag through to men’s final,...

Jun 05, 2023

GBA Technical Director Poole makes history with IBA Cut Technician certification

GBA Technical Director Poole makes history with...

Jun 04, 2023

Who to blame for the decline of sports in Guyana 

Who to blame for the decline of sports in

Jun 04, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]