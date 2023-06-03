Latest update June 3rd, 2023 12:59 AM

Return of the Scorpion epic showdown happens tonight

Jun 03, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – Boxing fans will witness an unforgettable night of electrifying boxing action as the stage is set for the highly anticipated Return of the Scorpion boxing event, happening tonight at the National Gymnasium on Mandela Avenue. Prepare to witness four exhilarating elite bouts alongside a packed amateur segment that promises to keep you on the edge of your seat.

Elton Dharry (left) and Ronald Ramos (Colombia) at the weigh in segment yesterday ahead of tonight’s bout.

The intense weigh-in segment took place yesterday, at the Everest Cricket Club pavilion, setting the tone for the thrilling fights to come. As of press time, all fighters have successfully weighed in, with the exception of the formidable Jamaica Britney MacFarlane, who is expected to arrive in Guyana at 11:00 PM last evening.

Headlining this spectacular event is the talented thirty-seven year old Guyanese-born Elton Dharry, hailing from the United States. Dharry is set to unleash his lightning-fast fists against the formidable Ronald Ramos from Colombia, in a clash that promises to be nothing short of epic. Co-headlining this exhilarating event is the sensational Dexter Marques, who is geared up to deliver a jaw-dropping performance that will leave the crowd in awe.

Dexter Marques (left) and Colombian Luis Carrillo

Tonight, have the privilege of witnessing a Caribbean rivalry reignite as Terrence Adams is expected to face off against Barbadian Ricardo Blackman while Anthony Augustin will match skills with Emmanuel Anderson from Barbados, an additional, a six-round Super Flyweight female bout between Natalya Delgado and Darianis Garcia will captivate the audience followed by the Jackman Sisters’ clashs, Alesha and Abiola, will step into the squared circle for the first time on local soil since become the first female boxers  from Guyana to attain world ranking. These remarkable women have recently earned their place among the world-ranked female boxers. Abiola Jackman, currently ranked 27th in the world in the Elite Women 81 kg and over division, has her sights set on domination in the heavyweight category, while Alesha Jackman, ranked 58th in the Elite Women 60-63 kg division, is ready to showcase her skills as a junior welterweight.

Briso Promotions’ Return of the Scorpion fight card is set to redefine local boxing and has already been hailed as the most significant fight night in nearly a decade. With anticipation at an all-time high, pundits and sports enthusiasts alike are confident that this event will surpass the legendary Patrick Forde Memorial card.

Tickets are sold at the Hot and Spicy Creole Corner, located at Third and Albert Streets, Alberttown. Ticket prices for this event are as follows: Stands $1000, Ringside $3000, VIP $6000, and VVIP$10000. The excitement kicks off at 7:30 PM this evening.

 

 

 

 

 

 

