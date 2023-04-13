Photographer’s home, bus riddled with bullets

Kaieteur News – A lone gunman on Tuesday evening riddled the Eccles, East Bank Demerara (EBD) home, and bus of a well known photographer, Keron Bruce.

CCTV cameras mounted on the photographer’s home captured the gunman pulling up on a motorcycle around 22:30hrs. The gunman dismounted the bike and walked up Bruce’s fence and started shooting.

The man reportedly fired at least eight shots before riding away on his motorcycle. Bruce, his wife and four-year-old son were home at the time and luckily escaped unharmed.

In an interview with an online media house Bruce said that he is in the process of enhancing footage from his security cameras to get a proper image of the gunman.

Bruce believes, however, that the gunman was paid to shoot at his house.

“It looks like a $100,000 gunman and I would like the police to do their investigation and find out who is the person that is behind the attack,” Bruce told the media before adding, “It’s a scare tactic; if they wanted to assassinate me, they would have done it differently…”

Asked if he has any enemies Bruce said, “The only adversary, I have would be the person that I took court who accused me of sexual misconduct that is the only person, I can think of as somebody that might want to harm me”.

The photographer said that trial for that case has concluded and he is awaiting the judgment. Bruce disclosed that he was threatened by his accuser in the past.

He claimed that he also has evidence of the person staking out his house in a vehicle.

Bruce recently came under the radar after he was charged for committing multiple cybercrimes using a cartoon character called “mudwata”.

Bruce has denied being the man behind “mudwata” and even sued social media personality, Mikhail Rodrigues aka “Guyanese Critic” for defaming his character by linking him to the cartoon character.