Dawn of a new era!

…GOA, Sport Ministry ready to work together

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur News – Described as the dawn of a new era for sports in Guyana, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport Charles Ramson Jr yesterday met with the new Executive Committee of the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA).

“I’m very happy to meet with everyone, and I can assure the Committee of having a strong relationship with the Government of Guyana, one where we are aligned. Our objectives and the objectives that we are aligned with are obvious, and it should never be seen as anything other than alignment,” Minister Ramson proclaimed at the meeting, which was held in the Ministry’s Boardroom.

The GOA delegation was headed by president Godfrey Munroe, Vice Presidents Phillip Fernandes, Steve Ninvalle, and Cristy Campbell, along with General Secretary Vidushi Persaud-McKinnon, Assistant Secretary Emelia Ramdhani, and treasurer, Garfield Wiltshire.

The only member missing was Assistant Treasurer Michael Singh, who departed Guyana after the elections on Tuesday for official business.

Yesterday’s meeting marked Minister Ramson’s first interaction with the GOA since his People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) was voted into power at the 2020 General Elections.

However, Minister Ramson was keen on highlighting the necessity of collaboration for development between the GOA and the Government of Guyana, adding, “What is it that we are looking for? Well, we’re looking for our athletes to fly the Guyana flag on behalf of all Guyanese in the best possible way when they’re representing us and they’re representing a nation of people of which we are a proud people and we want to show the world too.”

Among the areas of collaboration is support for National teams traveling under the GOA’s umbrella, as Minister Ramson reminded the officials of President Irfaan Ali’s commitment.

On October 27, 2022, President Ali, following an apology to the nation’s athletes for the lack of support they receive, stated that moving forward, the Government of Guyana will play an integral part in ensuring that basic standards are met whenever they’re representing the Land of Many Waters.

“To all the athletes, I share your pain, I want you to know that you have our full support. I know many of you have alluded to the support over the last two years, the lack of support you would’ve had, and the investments we have been making,” President Ali said.

He also assured athletes that under his watch, their sacrifices and challenges of the past will not be their future.

Meanwhile, the newly-elected GOA president thanked Minister Ramson for meeting with his Executive on short notice.

Munroe stated that the road map outlined by Minister Ramson in terms of the alignment and objectives of the Government and National Sports Commission is similar to that of the GOA.

“I believe all the international federations also there are similar synergies partnerships that rely on our collective engagement. I believe this committee is quite committed to the task of propelling sports in a new direction and we are happy for this meeting and for our future collaborations and engagement,” Munroe said.

The Government and GOA’s collaborative talks will be put to the test soon, with several athletes getting ready for Olympic Qualification, as they embark on their journey to Paris, 2024.