Guyana gets two new Ambassadors 

Apr 25, 2024

Present Irfaan Ali accepting the Letters of Credence from Ambassador Bernardo José Del Pico Rubio

Kaieteur News – Head of State, President Irfaan Ali on Monday, received the Letters of Credence affirming the presence of two new Ambassadors to Guyana.

These are Bernardo José Del Pico Rubio, of Chile and Pavla Havrlíková, of the Czech Republic. The modest handing over ceremony was held at Office of the President.

Present Irfaan Ali accepting the Letters of Credence from the Czech Republic’s Pavla Havrlíková

In a brief discussion with the Czech Ambassador, the Head of State said that Guyana is keen to cooperate in the areas of aquaculture and telemedicine. He also shared the country’s vision and its quest to provide leadership in areas of food, energy and climate security. The President said that under the tenure of Ambassador Havrlíková, he wishes to see new areas of cooperation and strengthen relations between Guyana and the Czech Republic.

As it relates to Chile relations, the President used the occasion to highlight the cordial relations between the two countries and spoke of the need to strengthen relations and enhance areas of cooperation, including trade.   Guyana and Chile established diplomatic relations in 1971.

