COVID-19 claims life of Region 6 pensioner

Latest update February 8th, 2023 12:48 AM
Feb 08, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – An 84-year-old man from Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) who contracted the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, died on Wednesday while receiving treatment at a medical facility, the Ministry of Health announced Tuesday.
The man’s death moves the country’s COVID-19 death toll to 1,296.
In its daily COVID-19 dashboard, the Ministry reported that within the last 24-hour period five new infections have been recorded, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 73,003.
Presently, there is one patient who is admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), seven persons are in institutional isolation, 81 in home isolation and two in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 71,618 persons who tested positive for the virus have recovered.
Listen to a real fighter
Feb 08, 2023SportsMax – Former England batsman Gary Ballance made an unbeaten century to lead a Zimbabwean fightback on day four of the first Test in Bulawayo. Day four started with Zimbabwe 114-3 off 41.4...
Feb 08, 2023
Feb 08, 2023
Feb 08, 2023
Feb 08, 2023
Feb 08, 2023
Kaieteur News – We can begin by arguing that if the Guyana Government is undemocratic then the person(s) or group(s)... more
Kaieteur News – Back in the day – at least up to the late 1970s – old people suffered terribly at the hands of... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]