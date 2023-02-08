COVID-19 claims life of Region 6 pensioner

Kaieteur News – An 84-year-old man from Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) who contracted the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, died on Wednesday while receiving treatment at a medical facility, the Ministry of Health announced Tuesday.

The man’s death moves the country’s COVID-19 death toll to 1,296.

In its daily COVID-19 dashboard, the Ministry reported that within the last 24-hour period five new infections have been recorded, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 73,003.

Presently, there is one patient who is admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), seven persons are in institutional isolation, 81 in home isolation and two in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 71,618 persons who tested positive for the virus have recovered.