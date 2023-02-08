CH&PA estimates $3B more to continue works on East Bank four-lane road

Kaieteur News – During the opening of tenders on Monday at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office it was revealed that the Ministry of Housing and Water through the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) is looking to spend approximately $3.143 billion on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD) four-lane road project.

According to the NPTAB information, the project is for the construction of a four lane road at Great Diamond, EBD. Kaieteur News understands that this project would be an extension of the current roadway that is being built from Eccles to Diamond.

This project has been divided into five lots and has attracted a total of five contractors. During the Consideration of the Estimates of the 2023 Budget last week, Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal had mentioned that this year some $7.3 billion has been set aside for the current works ongoing on the new four-lane road.

Back in December 2021, this publication had reported that the Ministry had signed a $13.3 billion project with some 12 contractors to build a new four-lane road from Eccles to Diamond. That new four-lane project has been divided into 12 Lots and will measure some 9.4km of concrete road.

Some of the features of the Eccles to Diamond highway include heavy duty bridges, culverts, 12km of drains, concrete medians, solar street lights, two roundabouts and an emergency lane. The duration for this project is 18 months and works had reportedly begun from January 2022. The Eccles to Diamond four-lane road is said to be a continuation of the Mandela to Eccles four-lane road that has already been constructed.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA)

Construction of Four Lane Road Great Diamond, East Bank Demerara Reg 4