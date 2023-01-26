Elderly man killed in Cotton Tree accident

Kaieteur News – A 74-year-old man was killed Wednesday morning in an accident at Cotton Tree Village Public Road, West Coast Demerara.

Dead is pedal cyclist, William Johnson, of Railway Line, Rosignol Village, West Bank Berbice.

In a press release police said that the accident occurred at about 10:30hrs. It involved a minibus BRR 1805 driven by a 64-year-old man of Zorgen Hoop Blairmont Village, West Bank Berbice and the now deceased 74-year-old man.

Enquiries disclosed that minibus BRR 1805 was proceeding west along the southern side of the said road at a normal rate of speed. The pedal cyclist, who was proceeding west along the northern side of the said road, is alleged to have suddenly turned south into the path of the minibus resulting in a collision, police said in the release. As a result of the impact, the pedal cyclist fell onto the road surface and suffered several bodily injuries. Johnson was picked up unconscious and taken to the Fort Wellington Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. The man’s body is presently at the Bailey Funeral Home, awaiting a post-mortem examination. A breathalyser test was conducted on the driver, and it showed no trace of alcohol.

The driver remains in custody as further investigations are ongoing.