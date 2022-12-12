Latest update December 12th, 2022 12:39 AM
Dec 12, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Sunday reported that there are seven new COVID-19 cases with no new deaths.
The Health Ministry also reported that active cases now stand at 226. There are five persons currently in institutional isolation, 221 in home isolation and two persons in institutional quarantine.
