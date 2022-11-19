Wakenaam Kings win WCC franchise T10 tourney

Latest update November 19th, 2022 12:59 AM
Nov 19, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – Wakenaam Kings won the Wakenaam Cricket Committee inaugural franchise T10 competition which was contested recently.
Wakenaam Kings beat Wakenaam Warriors by seven wickets in the final.
Batting first at the Wakenaam Community Centre ground in Good Success, Warriors made 114-3. Nokta Moses struck three fours and six sixes in a top score of 62, while Kamal Khan made 36 with three fours and two sixes. Wazir Khan had 2-21.
Kings responded with 119-3 in nine overs. Kennard Lewis slammed three fours and four sixes in a brisk 49 while Alex Clemenson made 40 not out with three fours and three sixes. Lewis was named man of the match.
Kings beat Wakenaam Patriots by 66 runs in the semi final. Kings took first strike and made 137-6. Leorayan Ramlakhan scored 36, Kevin Hemraj 27 and Clemenson 22. Imran Khan claimed 3-40. Patriots scored 71-8 in reply. Bhumeshwar Ramkissoon made 18 and Bernard Lewis 17. Clememson snared 3-13, Wazir Khan 3-15 and Dellon Retemiah 2-5.
Warriors overcame Wakenaam Royals by eight wickets in their semi final game. Royals took first strike and managed 45-9. Kamal Khan captured 3-5 and Ameer Mohamed 2-4. Warriors responded with 46-2 in 5.1 overs. Moses made 18 not out.
