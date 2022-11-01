Birthday outing at Orinduik Falls leaves one missing

Kaieteur News – An intensive search is now underway for a 43-year-old Technician of Alexander Village, Georgetown who went missing at the Orinduik Falls during a birthday outing on Sunday.

Kaieteur News understands that both the Guyana Police Force and members of the Guyana Defence Force have launched a search operation to find Gladstone Haynes, who disappeared after going for swim at the Orinduik Falls, Region Eight sometime around 15:00hrs on Sunday.

Information reaching this publication revealed that Haynes and the mother of his children, a 34-year-old woman from the United States of America (USA) were on a tour from Ogle Airport to Kaieteur Falls and then to Orinduik Falls, along other tourists that day.

The woman who was celebrating her birthday on Sunday told police that sometime around 15:00hrs Haynes was swimming below the Orinduik Falls in the water, which was streaming very heavily.

It was reported that Haynes went under the water but never resurfaced. An alarm was raised and now a search is ongoing for Haynes who has not been seen since.