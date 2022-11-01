Birthday outing at Orinduik Falls leaves one missing

Latest update November 1st, 2022 3:56 AM
Nov 01, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – An intensive search is now underway for a 43-year-old Technician of Alexander Village, Georgetown who went missing at the Orinduik Falls during a birthday outing on Sunday.
Kaieteur News understands that both the Guyana Police Force and members of the Guyana Defence Force have launched a search operation to find Gladstone Haynes, who disappeared after going for swim at the Orinduik Falls, Region Eight sometime around 15:00hrs on Sunday.
Information reaching this publication revealed that Haynes and the mother of his children, a 34-year-old woman from the United States of America (USA) were on a tour from Ogle Airport to Kaieteur Falls and then to Orinduik Falls, along other tourists that day.
The woman who was celebrating her birthday on Sunday told police that sometime around 15:00hrs Haynes was swimming below the Orinduik Falls in the water, which was streaming very heavily.
It was reported that Haynes went under the water but never resurfaced. An alarm was raised and now a search is ongoing for Haynes who has not been seen since.
Nov 01, 2022…$500,000 to the winners on Saturday in Linden Kaieteur News – The ExxonMobil Futsal tournament semi-finals on Saturday were considered a goal fest, with 33 goals scored in just two...
Nov 01, 2022
Nov 01, 2022
Nov 01, 2022
Nov 01, 2022
Nov 01, 2022
Kaieteur News – Ms. Isabelle DeCaires and Professor Percy Hintzen have written some terribly misleading stuff about... more
Kaieteur News – The objectives of ‘Men on Mission’ (MoM) are commendable. The problems which the Men on Mission... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America and the Organization... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]