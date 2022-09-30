Petra/COURTS Pee Wee football returns October 8

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Education ground on CARIFESTA Avenue will be buzzing on Saturday October 8, when the COURTS Pee Wee football returns after a brief hiatus caused by COVID-19.

Organised by the Petra Organisation with funding from the Caribbean’s leading furniture, appliance and electrical retailer, COURTS Pee Wee presents the future stars of the game.

The likes of Jeremy Garett, Ryan Hackett and Kelsey Benjamin who are now members of the country’s senior Men’s National Football team – the Golden Jaguars – all had their origins in competitive football at the COURTS Pee Wee Football tournament.

This year’s edition of the tournament will climax on November 19, with all matches being played at the CARIFESTA Avenue venue.

At today’s launching at the Unicomer Group’s Main Street Headquarters, it was announced that the teams will be divided into six groups of four, with the top two teams from each group, and the four best third-placed teams advancing to the knockout stage.

The losers from the elimination will battle in the plate section of the tournament to round off the top 16 teams.

A championship trophy, medals and uniforms will be presented to the winning team, while each player will also be presented with a tablet.

The second-place side will leave with a trophy, medals and balls; third place will collect a trophy, and balls.

Cleats, balls and other prizes will be given to the player(s) judged the Most Valuable, best goalkeeper and the player with the most goals.

Richard Allan, Courts Director of Consumer Finance, lauded the Petra Organization for sticking to the developmental platform of the ‘Beautiful Games’, adding that COURTS is more than happy to be the title sponsor for the tournament which speaks to the company’s mantra for almost three decades.

“To the management and staff of this company, we thank you for your commitment. You have really demonstrated what you believe in to ‘Bring Value Home’. You will definitely bring value to the lives of these youngsters that will be participating in this tournament,” Petra Organisation Co-Director Troy Mendonca said.

According to Mendonca, “At its best, football is a powerful force for good in society and in this case, it provides a platform for these young kids to get involved at an early age that can realise an inner ability that otherwise would not have been identified.”

Mendonca said the COURTS Pee Wee tournament “Gives an opportunity for players to interact with other kids from different backgrounds and also helps to develop leaders in their town rights and even contribute to their physical attributes so we see how important this investment is.”

Beterverwagting Primary, Marian Academy, Ann’s Grove, F.E. Pollard, Sophia, Redeemer, J.E. Burnham, Maes, North Georgetown, Timehri, St. Margaret’s, St. Agnes, St. Angela’s, School of the Nations, Winfer Garden, St. Pius, West Ruimveldt, Tucville, Enterprise, St. Ambrose, St. Stephen’s, Smith Memorial, Den Amstel, South Ruimveldt, Mocha, West Minster, Genesis, Soesdyke, Grahams Hall and Victoria Primary are the schools that have so far registered.