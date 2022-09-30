GOA to reactivate coaches, athletes’ stipend

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Olympic Association has asked its member Federations to submit the names of athletes and coaches to be considered for financial assistance through the Olympic Solidarity Scholarship.

“Major funding for athletes is provided via Olympic Solidarity scholarships (available to only a few of the top-ranked athletes) and via Games Preparation Funding, when available,” the GOA wrote in a letter to association members.

For the past few years, the GOA said they have provided a small stipend to athletes and coaches from funds received from PanAm Sports.

“This stipend lapsed after the Tokyo Olympics and is now being reactivated. Via email of September 23rd, National Federations have been asked to submit the following information by September 30,” the GOA said.

Associations are asked to give just-reason why the athletes and coaches should be supported, how will grant support to coaches impact the member affiliate programme, which level target and number of athlete’s coach will be engaging and programmes design objective aims.