GOA to reactivate coaches, athletes’ stipend

Latest update September 30th, 2022 12:59 AM
Sep 30, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Olympic Association has asked its member Federations to submit the names of athletes and coaches to be considered for financial assistance through the Olympic Solidarity Scholarship.
“Major funding for athletes is provided via Olympic Solidarity scholarships (available to only a few of the top-ranked athletes) and via Games Preparation Funding, when available,” the GOA wrote in a letter to association members.
For the past few years, the GOA said they have provided a small stipend to athletes and coaches from funds received from PanAm Sports.
“This stipend lapsed after the Tokyo Olympics and is now being reactivated. Via email of September 23rd, National Federations have been asked to submit the following information by September 30,” the GOA said.
Associations are asked to give just-reason why the athletes and coaches should be supported, how will grant support to coaches impact the member affiliate programme, which level target and number of athlete’s coach will be engaging and programmes design objective aims.
Sep 30, 2022By Sean Devers Kaieteur News – Jamaica Tallawahs and Barbados Royals have been arguable the best teams in the 10th Edition of the Hero CPL and tonight, on a Providence track which has been very...
Sep 30, 2022
Sep 30, 2022
Sep 30, 2022
Sep 30, 2022
Sep 30, 2022
Kaieteur News – I want to make is prodigiously clear; this column is not a comment on the lady at the parcel section... more
Kaieteur News – The height of political delusion is when a political party and its sidekicks end up believing its... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – “Every bullet, every bomb, every shell that hits a target in Ukraine, hits... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]