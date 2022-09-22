Fire razes house at Amelia’s Ward

Kaieteur News – A fire on Tuesday midday completely gutted a house in Central Amelia’s Ward Linden, leaving seven persons including a bed-ridden pensioner and four children with nothing but the clothes on their backs.

At the time of the fire, a 19-year-old resident and his grandparents, one of whom is bed-ridden were at home. Triviata Flemming related to Kaieteur News, that her son heard a crackling sound in the ceiling and upon inquiring he realised smoke was emanating from it. He raised an alarm and tried to retrieve his documents from his room but was unable to do so.

“He said by the time he go for his documents, the roof cave in and all he could a do is pick up his grandfather and head out,” the distraught Flemming related. “We weren’t able to save anything, the house is relatively new, it was fully furnished, all the appliances, electronics, air conditioner, fridge, freezer, washer and dryer, everything,” she said.

Flemming said she built her home about nine years ago and never had any electrical issues with it, so for the fire to start in the ceiling was surprising to her. Flemming said she and her family are currently seeking lodgings at her sister and are trying to secure basic items such as clothes. Her daughter who is a Grade Six student needs to get back to school as early as possible. She lost all her text books and school supplies that were recently purchased. “Any help we can get I am thankful, I am grateful for any assistance. Anyone desirous of helping the family can contact Miss Flemming on 649-0843