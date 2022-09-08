Latest update September 8th, 2022 12:59 AM

Boy, 4, found dead in locked car

Sep 08, 2022

Kaieteur News – A four-year-old boy Kemal Ramsammy was on Tuesday reportedly found dead in a locked car at Mahdia, Region eight.

Dead: Kemal Ramsammy. (Photo credits: iNews Guyana)

The lad was reportedly found motionless in an old car sometime after 10:00hrs after his mother and other relatives realised he was not home. It is unclear what might have led to the child’s death but police have launched an investigation into the matter. The car is located close to his home and the windows were up. It is being assumed that the child might have stepped out of his house and went into the car to play but accidently locked himself and suffocated.

According to reports relatives do not know when the lad stepped out of their sight. He was reportedly left in care of a relative by his mom before she went off to work. She reportedly returned and inquired about her son’s whereabouts and it was only then that they realised he was not around.

Investigations are ongoing.

 

