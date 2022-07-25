Guyana’s laws and legal system must be on par or ahead of other developments – Attorney General

Kaieteur News – During his speech at the graduation ceremony for police prosecutors earlier this month, Attorney General (AG) and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, SC, stated that the laws of Guyana and legal system must be on par or ahead of other developments taking place in the country.

“You all are aware of the transformational economic, social, commercial and other changes taking place in our country but none of it is possible and will be possible unless we have law and order prevailing in this society, unless the rule of law is respected, unless there is public order or unless we have a legal system that delivers justice to our people in accordance with law,” Nandlall said.

To this end, he stated that no matter what advancements are made in society, there must be corresponding and commensurate development in the justice and legal sector.

Nandlall added, “We in Guyana have been fortunate or unfortunate to see the damage and destruction, social degradation and disorder which take place in our country whenever there is interference with the rule of law and whenever the legal system is not permitted to play its conceptual and constitutional role.”

The Attorney General noted that it is the law, and the rule of law, that creates a regulatory environment through which all other developmental endeavour takes place in the country.

As such he said, “That is why we have to ensure that our law and our legal system continues to be developed, continues to be advanced at the same rate or even greater than the other areas of human endeavours our society.”

He explained that if society advances in the different areas and the law and legal system is not travelling at the same pace, or is not ahead then that society will move ahead of the legal system and it would result in an unregulated society.

“An unregulated society leads to anarchy, public disorder and lawlessness,” he added.