Ansa McAL launches mini-mart

Kaieteur News – Adding to the wide range of services it offers, Ansa McAL Trading Limited (AMTL) on Friday launched its first ever mini-mart.

The mini-mart which opened at Ansa McAL’s Beterverwagting, East Coast of Demerara location is set to provide consumers with a conducive purchasing environment complete with the company’s brands from its comprehensive product portfolio as well as a diverse number of offerings from renowned local distributors.

Speaking at the simple ceremony, Managing Director of Ansa McAL, Troy Cadogan mentioned that the mini-mart is just the first of many that his company is looking to establish across the country.

Cadogan said the rapid socio-economic development across the various sectors in Guyana which inevitably increases consumers need for convenient access to quality foods, beverages, household and hair products was the main reason behind opening up this establishment.

“This need is served as a catalyst for the establishment of the AMTL mini-mart,” he noted.

The Managing Director related yesterday that at Ansa McAL, they strive on excellence, and are committed to elevating the shopping experience of consumers by providing products that meet industry standards and add value to the quality of life of Guyanese.

“At AMTL, we are cognizant of the development thrust across all the various sectors of Guyana. In this regard, we are ensuring that our footprints are recorded in Guyana’s sand and in the process, provide employment for Guyanese,” he explained.

Also delivering brief remarks at the ceremony was Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond who charged Ansa McAL to not only embrace local content but to have in its store, local produce and products.

The Minister said, “I highlighted this because I would like for us to step into other mini-marts and be assured that we can have locally produced fresh products, vegetables and meat and poultry and all types of livestock that are reared right here in Guyana.”

The Minister pointed out, that this is all part of the government’s vision to achieve the highest levels of local content in Guyana.

At the new mini-mart, customers will have the service of a pharmacy with a wide range of pharmaceuticals that Ansa McAL is a proud distributor of.