Fire destroys home of Linden couple

Kaieteur News – A man and his reputed wife suffered heavy losses after an early morning fire on Monday destroyed the home they shared at Moraballi Street, Retrieve, Mackenzie Linden.

The fire erupted around 07:00 hrs. destroying the upper flat of the two-storey property. The bottom flat which is concrete was saved.

The head of the home Malcolm Archer related to Kaieteur News that he was on his way to Georgetown, while his reputed wife was on her way to work.. “I was on my way to Georgetown when I get the news and I had to catch a car and come right back to Linden,” the distraught man said. Since the bottom flat remains intact, Archer said he will dwell there to protect the premises. I done went and buy a hammock, and I will be staying downstairs until I can do better, I don’t have light and water, but I will make do,” Archer said. He estimated the losses to be in the millions and claims he has no idea what might have caused the fire.

The upper flat was well furnished and has all the modern appliances used in a home. He is thankful however that everything in the lower flat was saved. “All the clothes on the line, toilet and bath everything down stairs so I will make do, tomorrow I will buy a mattress,” he said. Neighbours saw smoke coming from the top flat of the home and immediately summoned the fire service. The fire tender arrived at the scene in a matter of minutes and was able to control the blaze before it destroyed the bottom flat of the home.