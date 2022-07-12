Latest update July 12th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Fire destroys home of Linden couple

Jul 12, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – A man and his reputed wife suffered heavy losses after an early morning fire on Monday destroyed the home they shared at Moraballi Street, Retrieve, Mackenzie Linden.

The house that was destroyed by the fire

The fire erupted around 07:00 hrs. destroying the upper flat of the two-storey property. The bottom flat which is concrete was saved.

The head of the home Malcolm Archer related to Kaieteur News that he was on his way to Georgetown, while his reputed wife was on her way to work.. “I was on my way to Georgetown when I get the news and I had to catch a car and come right back to Linden,” the distraught man said. Since the bottom flat remains intact, Archer said he will dwell there to protect the premises. I done went and buy a hammock, and I will be staying downstairs until I can do better, I don’t have light and water, but I will make do,” Archer said. He estimated the losses to be in the millions and claims he has no idea what might have caused the fire.

The upper flat was well furnished and has all the modern appliances used in a home. He is thankful however that everything in the lower flat was saved. “All the clothes on the line, toilet and bath everything down stairs so I will make do, tomorrow I will buy a mattress,” he said. Neighbours saw smoke coming from the top flat of the home and immediately summoned the fire service. The fire tender arrived at the scene in a matter of minutes and was able to control the blaze before it destroyed the bottom flat of the home.

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

West Indies and England O50s record their first blood in the Marlborough Cup

West Indies and England O50s record their first blood in the...

Jul 12, 2022

Windies Masters record their first win on tour when it really mattered during the first round matches of the Quadrangular Marlborough Cup. Skipper Zamin Amin won the toss and opted to take first...
Read More
Santos storm back from a goal and 2 players down to beat Bartica All-Stars

Santos storm back from a goal and 2 players down...

Jul 12, 2022

Rockaway Group of Companies supports Police FC

Rockaway Group of Companies supports Police FC

Jul 12, 2022

Local cricket Journalists rates GCB’s Media relations & marketing ‘disappointing’

Local cricket Journalists rates GCB’s Media...

Jul 12, 2022

Chase Determinators, East Ruimveldt take full points

Chase Determinators, East Ruimveldt take full...

Jul 12, 2022

Kwakwani girls, President’s College U-16 Boys and Aroaima U-18 Boys win titles

Kwakwani girls, President’s College U-16 Boys...

Jul 12, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]