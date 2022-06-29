Windies Masters wing out to UK for the Marlborough Cup Tour – Dhaniram brothers to turn out for the West Indies

The West Indies O-50 team will still be missing some key players for this UK tour but have been able to put together a very formidable lineup for this maiden tour of England and Wales. West Indies will be without some of its key players: William Lashley, Vejai Seonarine, Shiv Seeram, Krish Harricharan and Lawrence Pooran. Lashley had his first tour in Houston, Texas in March of this year and made quite an impact with both bat and ball. Vejai Seonarine had a very lean series in Texas which was in stark contrast to his wonderful series during the Americas Cup in Canada last August when he had skyrocketed to the number 2 ranking in the world. He has now dropped to number 8 but remains the highest ranked WI player in the world O-50s.

However, Windies will be buttressed with the inclusion of the Dhaniram brothers, Sunil and Sudesh, who are both available for this important tour. Both brothers have previous experience in English conditions and will be expected to play a major role for the Windies Masters in this tour. Sunil is currently ranked at #46 in the World rankings after just one series in the Americas Cup but had played 44 ODIs and 11 T20Is for Canada.

It’s quite surprising that Sudesh is not currently ranked in the top 50 but will obviously want to correct that anomaly. The other West Indians in the top 50 rankings of the world are: Azad Mohammed-#25, dropping several points from #4;Fareed Hosein at #35; Zamin Amin at #39; and Mohan Harihar at #40. All these guys will be looking to improve on their current rankings on this tour with the others looking to break into the top 50, a release form the organisers informed.

Kenny Girdharry had a great series with the ball in Texas where he took the most wickets and surely will be spearheading the bowling attack for the West Indies. Kenny will have 2 other quality seamers in the team in Mark Audain, who is rejoining the team after a brief hiatus since the 2020 World Cup in South Africa and Mohan Harihar who had an excellent series with the ball in Canada during the Americas Cup. Fareed Hosein is one of the top all rounders in the team and the only leg spinner in the squad and is expected to be a key player for the West Indies should they come out on top in this tournament. Ishwar Maraj, who captained the Canadian team in the ICC World Cup, had some good starts in Texas but did not carry on for big scores. He will have to temper his shot selection and bat for longer periods.

Anthony Sahadeo is the only newcomer to the West Indies side slotting in as its first-choice keeper and will be looking to cement his place in the team for the O50s World Cup next March. Sadeo had a few good starts also in Texas but must concentrate harder and bat longer for his team. Both Sahadeo and Sadeo are attacking batsmen and if they are chosen to open could form a very lethal pair as a left-handed and right-handed combination. Ishwar Maraj has also opened for the West Indies in previous series. There are quite a few contenders for the opening slots, namely: Mark Audain, Kris Ramdat, Roy Singh, and Azad Mohammed.Bidhesi is a seasoned veteran having represented Trinidad & Tobago in the Regional tournament, had a decent tour in Texas but was crippled with a groin injury. He is now back to full fitness and will be rearing to go.

Once again, the evergreen Zamin Amin, former captain of the USA team to the ICC World Cup, will be leading the West Indies team in the UK which consists of 12 @ O50s players and 4 @ O60s players, namely: Roy Singh, Rick Ali, Kris Ramdat& Hafiz Mohamed. CWIMA made a deliberate decision to include a few O60s players for this tour aimed at giving them some valuable match practice prior to their O60s World Cup in Brisbane, Australia in September.

West Indies will play a total of 7 ODIs within the space of 11 days and will commence their tour on July 3rd with 2 practice ODI games against Wales in Wales, then travel to London for another 2 practice ODIs at Broxbourne and Gravesend against England and India respectively.

The final leg of the tour will take place at the Marlborough College ground with all 4 teams playing each other once in 3 back-to-back games for the Marlborough Cup. The team with the most points at the end of the 3-day tournament will be declared the winners. All games will be live scored online and persons can login to the CWIMA website-www.windiescricket.org. Most of the games will also be live streamed.

The full West Indies O50 s squad for this tour reads:

Zamin Amin – Captain

– Captain Imtiaz ‘Rick’ Ali

Mark Audain

Narine Bidhesi

Sudesh Dhaniram

Sunil Dhaniram

Kenny Girdharry

Brijmohan Harihar

Fareed Hosein

Ishwar Maraj

Hafiz Mohamed

Azad Mohammed

Krishendat Ramdat

Rajendra ‘Daniel Sadeo

Anthony Sahadeo- Wkpr

Wkpr Balwant ‘Roy’ Singh

Manager: Raj Singh

Asst. Manager: Dave Narine

Ambassador: Colin Croft

Hereunder is the full fixtures for the tournament: