Woman, 21, beaten, stabbed to death

…Police arrest four suspects

Kaieteur News – Twenty-one-year-old Carol Davidson, a security guard of East La Penitence Squatting Area, was on Monday beaten and stabbed to death allegedly by three females and one male who are presently in custody.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) reported that Davidson was murdered around 10:24hrs at East Ruimveldt Squatting Area, in the vicinity of Brickdam Secondary School Bridge. According to the police, on June 5, as a result of an old misunderstanding, Davidson was involved in a fight.

On Monday, around 10:00 hours, Carol was imbibing alcohol with a group of friends in a yard in the vicinity of Brickdam Secondary School Bridge, when the suspects: three females ages 20, 28 and 29, and a 28-year-old male, all of North East La Penitence Squatting Area, entered the yard and attacked Davidson with several pieces of wood.

A scuffle ensued and Carol was dealt several lashes about her body by the suspects. In an attempt to flee the assault, Davidson ran around the house but the suspects pursued her. According to the police, one of the suspects was seen with a knife in her right hand, while they ran out of the yard making good their escape.

Kaieteur News understands that Davidson was found lying face down on the ground with a stab wound to her chest. She was picked up in an unconscious state and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where she was seen by a doctor who pronounced her dead. Davidson’s body was taken to the Memorial Garden’s Mortuary awaiting a post mortem examination. The four suspects, who were all apprehended by police, are presently in custody at East La Penitence Police Station assisting with the investigation.