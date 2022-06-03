Team Mohamed’s lends support to GCF for FIDE Chess Olympiad in India

– Fund raiser dinner set for June 25

Team Mohamed’s, through its principal Azruddin Mohamed, recently showed their dedication towards supporting sport across Guyana by sponsoring Guyana’s chess players on their journey to India.

Mohamed handed over a monetary donation to the Guyana Chess Federation’s President Frankie Farley and his team.

This funding will support a 12-member contingent to participate in the 44th edition of the FIDE chess Olympiad which will be held in Chennai, India from July 28th to August 10th.

The Olympiad is the biggest chess event in the world. It was initially slated to be held in Russia but was relocated in the aftermath of the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

Guyana is currently ranked at 143 out of 201 countries within the International Federation.

The funding from Team Mohamed’s will offset expenses for a fund-raising dinner that will be held later this month. The proceeds from that event will go toward airfare and ground travel expenses for the team members.

GCF President Farley expressed gratitude to Mr. Mohamed for the timely and generous donation while stating that it will go a long way in affording Guyana’s team the opportunity to participate in the Chess Olympiad.

Mohamed extended best wishes to the team and encouraged them to perform to the best of their abilities.

The fundraising dinner is set for 7pm on June 25th at Tower Suites Inc. Poolside. The event features an evening of 80’s and 90’s music paired with entertainment and a 3-course meal.

Anyone who would like to support the team’s journey to India can reach out to the Guyana Chess Federation on [email protected] or any executive member of the GCF to purchase tickets. Tickets cost $10,000 each.