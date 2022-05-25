Latest update May 25th, 2022 12:59 AM

Porter feared dead after boat mishap

May 25, 2022

Kaieteur News – A search party is currently combing the Cuyuni River at Devil Hole in the Region Seven District looking for a 27-year-old porter who disappeared on Sunday after the boat he was in capsized in the rapids.

Feared dead after boat capsizes, Roberto Kelson

Missing is Roberto Kelson also known as, “Cari Cari” of San Martin, Venezuela. Based on reports received by Kaieteur News the boat mishap took place in the afternoon hours. Kelson’s relatives said that he had left his home in San Martin to work at Devil Hole on fuel boats. They did not expect that it would be the last time seeing him alive.
Kaieteur News was told that on Sunday he and a few other persons were crossing the rapids in a boat heading to a shop at the Devil Hole Landing when the outboard engine suddenly stopped. The strong current from the falls caused the boat to capsize. While others made it to safety, the strong currents reportedly took him away and he was not seen again. Many have already given-up hope that he is still alive and are expecting only to find his floating body.
His friends who spent the final moments with him before he disappeared were left in a state of shock at how quickly his life might have been snuffed out. One of them posted on their Whatsapp Status, “RIP (rest in peace) friend, a hour before we were gaffing and laughing and minutes later you were gone and can’t be found up to now”. A family member described him as a jovial person. That individual in a Facebook post stated, “I cannot believe it cousin, you gone away. I will always remember you. I will forever miss your jokes and pranks”.

A photo taken of the Devil Hole Landing with a section of the rapids in the background.

