10 new COVID-19 cases; seven persons in ICU

Mar 14, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – Guyana recorded 10 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, the Ministry of Health has reported. Additionally, seven persons have been listed as being in the Intensive Care Unit. Below is the dashboard.

 

