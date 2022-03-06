Teen battling for life after workmate accidently turns on cement mixer with him inside

Kaieteur News – The desperate screams of an 18-year-old labourer on Monday might have saved him from being completely minced to death by a cement mixer at his workplace – Forrester Lumber and Building Complex, located at Stewartville, West Coast Demerara (WCD).

Reportedly battling for his life at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), after his lower abdomen was cut open by the mixer, is Ricardo Nandlall of Lot 46 South De Kinderen Line-Top, WCD.

According to police, the workplace accident occurred around 15:15hrs on Monday. Nandlall was reportedly sent by his boss to clean the mixer. However, one of his co-workers, the cement mixer operator, did not know that he was inside the machine and decided to turn it on.Seconds later the co-worker heard the teen’s screams coming from inside of the mixer and reportedly shut it down immediately. Other workers heard the screams as well and they all rushed to take him out of the machine.The mixer’s blades reportedly cut open Nandlall’s abdomen and left his intestines protruding. They reportedly rushed the injured teen to the Leonora Cottage Hospital in one of the company’s pick-up.

While treating Nandlall, a doctor decided to alert police of the situation and ranks visited the hospital around 15:45hrs.

Ranks, according to a statement sent out by the force’s Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), tried to interview the injured teen but he was unresponsive. Nandlall was transferred to the GPHC for further treatment as investigators visited his workplace to conduct an investigation.

The co-worker, who accidently turned on the cement mixer with the teen inside, has since been detained by police. However, the commander of the division reportedly told the CCU that the co-worker’s action was not malicious but he is under investigation for suspected negligence.