Guyana records 4 more COVID-19 fatalities

Feb 27, 2022 News

– 35 new infections recorded

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health on Saturday reported that four more persons, who contracted the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, have died.
According to the Ministry, the fatalities are that of two men – a 53-year-old and an 81-year-old from Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam), and two women – an 89-year-old from Region Two and an 89-year-old from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica), who died between February 5 and 25.
As a result of this, Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 1,220.
Meanwhile, in its daily COVID-19 dashboard, the Ministry recorded 35 new infections, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 62,891. Out of that number, 33,934 are women and 28,957 are men.
A breakdown of the new infections per region shows that Region Four leads with 25 new cases, Regions Three and Seven with three each and Regions Five and Nine with two each.
The dashboard data shows that 10 patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 30 are in institutional isolation, 702 are in home isolation and 12 are in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 60,929 persons have recovered.

