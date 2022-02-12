Latest update February 12th, 2022 12:59 AM

BCQS Int'l Masters Squash Open Tournament concludes tonight

Feb 12, 2022 Sports

Kaieteur News – The BCQS International Masters’ Open Squash Tournament, wraps up tonight with the finals and third place playoffs in the Over-45 and Over-30 Divisions, at the Georgetown Club Squash Courts.

Jason Van Dijk (left) misses one during his loss to Jonathan Antczak.

On Wednesday evening, the knockout competition began with qualifying matches then the quarter-final rounds commenced on Thursday.
In the Over-45 Division quarterfinals, Joseph Mekdeci was the first to advance with a victory over Lloyd Fung-A-Fat as the game ended with scores of 11/5, 11/8 and 11/2.
Following that, Dennis Dias secured his spot in the semis with his win over Tony Farnum that ended 11/4, 11/3, 11/7. That win meant Dias booked a match with Mekdeci to see who advances to the final round, today.
Brian Yong them prevailed in his match against Brian Edwards with scores of 12/10, 12/10, 11/5 to book his semi-final berth against a well rested Sanjay Amin, who advanced with a walkover victory compliments of David Fernandes.

Javid Rahaman (left) gets a good stride in against Dane Pereira. (Kizan Brumell photos)

The younger Division saw Daniel Ince advance to the final-four as he triumphed over Lee Fung-A-Fat with scores of 11/5, 11/1, 11/4. Ince and Jonathan Antczak were billed to meet in the semis of Friday evening. Antczak defeated Jason Van Dijk in the lengthiest quarterfinal match that ended 9/11, 11/5, 13/11,116.
Kristian Jeffery convincingly got past Ingram Edwards in their final-eight bout; 11/1, 11/2, 11/3. That win paired Jeffery with Javid Rahaman in the final-four. Rahaman also made it to the semis with a comfortable win over Dane Pereira; 11/2, 11/5, 11/4.
Today the action gets underway at 10:30 hrs at the same venue with the third place match in the Over-45 Division then the final follows at 11:00 hrs. At 11:30 hrs, the Over-30 Division begins its penultimate match then the final showdown unfolds at noon.

 

 

