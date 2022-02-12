BCQS Int’l Masters Squash Open Tournament concludes tonight

Latest update February 12th, 2022 12:59 AM
Feb 12, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – The BCQS International Masters’ Open Squash Tournament, wraps up tonight with the finals and third place playoffs in the Over-45 and Over-30 Divisions, at the Georgetown Club Squash Courts.
On Wednesday evening, the knockout competition began with qualifying matches then the quarter-final rounds commenced on Thursday.
In the Over-45 Division quarterfinals, Joseph Mekdeci was the first to advance with a victory over Lloyd Fung-A-Fat as the game ended with scores of 11/5, 11/8 and 11/2.
Following that, Dennis Dias secured his spot in the semis with his win over Tony Farnum that ended 11/4, 11/3, 11/7. That win meant Dias booked a match with Mekdeci to see who advances to the final round, today.
Brian Yong them prevailed in his match against Brian Edwards with scores of 12/10, 12/10, 11/5 to book his semi-final berth against a well rested Sanjay Amin, who advanced with a walkover victory compliments of David Fernandes.
The younger Division saw Daniel Ince advance to the final-four as he triumphed over Lee Fung-A-Fat with scores of 11/5, 11/1, 11/4. Ince and Jonathan Antczak were billed to meet in the semis of Friday evening. Antczak defeated Jason Van Dijk in the lengthiest quarterfinal match that ended 9/11, 11/5, 13/11,116.
Kristian Jeffery convincingly got past Ingram Edwards in their final-eight bout; 11/1, 11/2, 11/3. That win paired Jeffery with Javid Rahaman in the final-four. Rahaman also made it to the semis with a comfortable win over Dane Pereira; 11/2, 11/5, 11/4.
Today the action gets underway at 10:30 hrs at the same venue with the third place match in the Over-45 Division then the final follows at 11:00 hrs. At 11:30 hrs, the Over-30 Division begins its penultimate match then the final showdown unfolds at noon.
Feb 12, 2022Kaieteur News – The once powerful Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Volleyball unit is making strident efforts to be back to the potency they once were. Participating in the ongoing Demerara...
Feb 12, 2022
Feb 12, 2022
Feb 12, 2022
Feb 12, 2022
Feb 12, 2022
Ms. Isabelle DeCaires has provided evidence to me that she came out against the election rigging on three occasions and expressed... more
The citizenry have had to endure unabated crime and lawlessness for too long. Now, they are fighting back and not by taking... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The second consecutive general elections in Barbados on January 19, at which... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]