Region 6 set to launch Infectious Unit this week to boost COVID-19 fight

By Malisa Playter-Harry

Kaieteur News – Even as Region Six continues to battle the still prevailing scourge of COVID-19, deliberate measures, including a soon to be launched Infectious Unit, are being put in place to enhance efforts in this regard.

This is according to Regional Health Officer (RHO), Dr. Vishalya Sharma, who during a recent interview with this publication detailed how the Region has been working to combat the pandemic.

To further enhance its efforts this week, the Region is expected to open the new infectious unit and, according to Dr. Sharma, “that would put us in a better position to manage our COVID-19 cases.”

The construction of the $41 million unit which is situated in the compound of the New Amsterdam Hospital, was done by Navin Deokissoon of Navin and Sons Construction Company.

The project commenced during the latter part of 2021.

Ahead of its opening, it will be outfitted with necessary equipment and other items to cater to the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

UPSURGE IN CASES

Since the year commenced there was an upsurge in COVID-19 cases for Region Six, especially in areas including the Lower Corentyne, Upper Corentyne, New Amsterdam and Orealla/Siparuta, with testing sites almost exhausted with the number of people swarming them to get tested.

However, RHO Sharma has noted that while there was a “sharp incline”, there has since been a reported “sharp decline”.

As of February 4, 2022, the total number of cases recorded in Region Six was 5,538 and the total recorded for Region 5, as at that same period, was 2,276. This is according to the Ministry of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard.

As it relates to Region 6, Dr. Sharma noted that within the past three weeks, there has been a reduction in active cases by 50 percent. On December 18, 2021 there were 667 active cases confirmed and as of last Friday, there were 335 active cases. As it relates to the distribution of those active cases, New Amsterdam has recorded 110, Central Corentyne – 111, Skeldon (Upper Corentyne) – 48, with the other cases scattered across the region.

Notably, East Canje is currently being monitored as cases there remain high. Dr. Sharma noted too that there has been a reduction in cases for Orealla/Siparuta and one case reported in the Canje River area.

The number of deaths reported for the month of December was 19 but as of January 16 this year, there has been “a slight reduction,” Dr. Sharma asserted. She noted that health service in the region has managed some 199 persons with admissions still ongoing.

“Today (Friday) we have about seven persons admitted at both sites in the region so even though our actives are declining we still have admissions,” Dr. Sharma said. It was also disclosed that over the past six weeks, some 1,500 people were swabbed weekly for the virus while previously the Region was doing 500 swabs per week.

VACCINATION

With respect to vaccinations throughout the region, the RHO noted that there still exists a gap but “it’s important that we continue the vaccination programme in the region.” There are presently 10 vaccination sites across Region Six and as of February 3, 2022, 82 percent of the region’s population has taken the first dose and 61 percent has taken the second jab. Turning her attention to the booster shots, she said, “we still have a far way to go with the booster but I am happy to report that on Wednesday, I was in the community of Mibicuri, Black Bush Polder and I would have noted a large number of persons waiting for the booster. So those we are encouraging and we need to keep the momentum up.”

All booster shots are presently available at the various sites in Region Six.