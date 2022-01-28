Boxing, Tennis & Athletics bodies satisfied $2.2B allocation for Sports in historic 2022 National Budget

Kaieteur News – The 2022 National Budget as resented by Dr. Ashni Singh, Senior Minister with responsibilities for Finance under the Office of the President, has seen an almost 50% increase in funds being allocated for the development of sports in Guyana with $2.2B this year as opposed to the $1.5B in 2021. Yesterday, the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA), in a correspondence to the

media, saluted the Government of Guyana, “For producing a solid, comprehensive and transformational Budget 2022. The historic amount allotted to sports will no doubt see further development in the fraternity and hopefully, will have a lasting impact on athletes and officials.”

“The GBA has been working closely with Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport Charles Ramson Jr. and wishes to go on record as being supportive of this budget. With sport being put on the front burner, we envision an exciting and progressive time ahead for the local sport fraternity,” said GBA Secretary, Stacy Corriea.

Guyana Table Tennis Association President, Godfrey Munroe

As President of the Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) noted that this is truly an exciting time to be involved in sports development in Guyana as he is heartened and enthused. Munroe posited that while understanding that this would not be the silver bullet which solves all sporting needs, given the stage we’re at currently in our sport development cycle and given the many inputs required reach: “It has shown the Government of Guyana commitment to building and advancing the future prospects for our sporting success as a nation, I believe it is unprecedented and a step in the right direction and wish to applaud the Government, the Hon. Minister Mr. Charles Ramson Jr., the Director of Sports Mr. Steve Ninvalle and their team for taking on board the aspirations of national associations athletes, coaches and administrators and for their creativity and vision.

He noted that the funding provides a platform for the implementation of key scientific pillars proven for sporting success based on the SPLISS Model of Sporting Success, more resources will translate to building back key developmental structures in our sports architecture.

“The rehabilitation of several community centres/grounds creates the framework for national sports organisations to build key networks regionally and have more places for their activities in addition to having more persons become actively involved, reengaged in sporting activities. A catalyst for a healthier and fitter nation.”

Munroe further noted that the building of regional facilities in the three Counties are key projects that will lend to the decentralisation of sports in the near future and is critical to achieving mass participating a key pillar required for creating sporting success equity and performance.

“These combined with the rollout out and implementation of the nursery academy, elite programmes and competition programmes in the twelve (12) core sports being piloted and supported by the Ministry of Culture Youth and sports and National Sports Commission which caters for the implementation and establishment of talent identification programmes nationally, coaches training and support, student athlete development and support , recreational sporting engagement activities at the varsity and intramural in the school community club organisational levels, introduction of science and technology, high performance training , truly provides the catalyst and lays the ground work for putting sport on a sustainable and higher performing platform.”

The former National Player further noted that, “It is critical that we as national federations network and synchronize our activities and programmes in alignment with these programmes and in keeping with our International federations, our Olympic Committee in order to truly maximize and accelerate our sport development at all levels nationally.”

Athletics Guyana President, Aubrey Hutson

Meanwhile, President of Athletics Guyana (AG), Aubrey Hutson, shared similar sentiments and especially hailed the move of budgeting for the construction of additional stands at the National Track & Field Center.

However, he shared that although he has not heard anything about the rehabilitation of the synthetic surface at Leonora, he is optimistic that funds will be put aside for that since the premier track facility of the country is set to host International events soon inclusive of the Aliann Pompey Invitational and the 50th Carifta Games in 2023.

In addition to the track that needs “Urgent attention”, Hutson revealed that he is optimistic that some funds will be available for the upgrade of the bathroom facilities at the venue, something that is critical if Guyana were to host an international level event.

Minister of Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh during his presentation in Parliament on Tuesday stated that $1.4 billion is budgeted for sports infrastructure and development, including for the completion of the synthetic tracks in regions six and 10, multi-purpose sports facilities, the erection of stands at the National Track and Field Center, rehabilitation works at the National Stadium to support the Cricket Academy; construction of pavilions at Region Six and 10; and the procurement of sports gear.

A total of $250 million is also budgeted for the continued improvement of the community grounds. That aside, the sum of $45.8 million is also allocated for maintenance of sport facilities, including Mackenzie Sports Club, Kwakwani Recreational Centre, National Aquatic Center and Colgrain Pool.