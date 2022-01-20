Moblissa man missing after leaving home for Georgetown

Three weeks later…

Kaieteur News – Relatives of Joseph Bacchus, a taxi driver of Lot 504 Moblissa New Housing Scheme, Soesdyke-Linden Highway are currently seeking the assistance of the public to locate him after he has not been heard from or seen for about three weeks now.

Speaking with Kaieteur News on Wednesday, the man’s ex-wife Valentina DaSilva said that Bacchus has not been seen since December 29, last after informing her that he was going out. The woman related that on that day, she learned that the 61-year-old man was at a shop in the area sometime around 11:00hrs for a brief moment before he departed for the city.

Kaieteur News was told that the man had informed the shopkeeper that he was on his way to the city. He was last seen wearing a blue and white checkered shirt with a pair of blue jeans. DaSilva said she is unaware if he might have left to go to the hospital in city since he was not feeling well for some days. According to the woman she does not know what kind of sickness Bacchus suffered from but all she is aware of is that he was ill.

She explained that after noticing he was not returning home that day, she decided to send him a text message to which he did not reply. The woman added that she later found his phone in his bedroom and it was turned off.

The following day, she was informed by one of her relatives who resides in Georgetown that he had stopped by them on the afternoon of December 29, but was unaware where he was headed.

According to DaSilva, Bacchus’ family lives overseas and to her knowledge there is no friend of his that lives in Georgetown that he could have visited that day. The woman related that she filed a missing person’s report with the Madewini Police Station since his disappearance. In addition, she along with their neighbour had made checks with different hospitals around the city and at the Memorial Funeral Home, but there are no records of him there.

When this publication contacted the Police in Division ‘4’ B, they disclosed that checks were made at several areas but no sign of the man. Anyone who might have seen Joseph Bacchus or knows about his whereabouts is asked to call telephone numbers: 687-4475, 628-0508 or the nearest police station.