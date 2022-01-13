Sunrisers Masters beat CCC in Ramdhanie Samaroo memorial match

Latest update January 13th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jan 13, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – Sunrisers Masters defeated Caribbean Cricket Club (CCC) by seven wickets in the final of the Ramdhanie Samaroo six-overs over-40 three-team tournament on Sunday at Hibernia ground, Essequibo Coast.
CCC made 111-6 from the allotted six overs while Sunrisers Masters achieved the target in the penultimate over.
Chandi Jairam led the way with an aggressive 45, while former Essequibo Inter-county opening batsman Ravi Beharry supported with 32. Yaseer Mohamed grabbed two wickets for 28 runs from his two overs.
In CCC’s innings, Gary Ragnauth hit a top-score of 38 and Prashad Mahadeo made 34. Seepersaud Sankar claimed 2-30.
In the first encounter that preceded the championship game, Sunrisers Masters got the better of Hibernia by four wickets.
The victorious side received a trophy in the final.
Jan 13, 2022Kaieteur News – With Guyana set to compete at the Americas Boxing Confederation (AMBC) Elite Continental Championship in Ecuador, 18 boxers were shortlisted by National Coach, Lennox Daniels,...
Jan 13, 2022
Jan 13, 2022
Jan 13, 2022
Kaieteur News – Last Friday morning, I was in the kitchen with my wife when the gate-bell rang. I looked through the... more
Kaieteur News – As late as the early 1970s, when night fell, dinner was consumed, the children completed their homework,... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – No individual is greater or more valuable than Institutions. The University of... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]