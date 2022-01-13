Latest update January 13th, 2022 12:59 AM

Sunrisers Masters beat CCC in Ramdhanie Samaroo memorial match

Jan 13, 2022

Sunrisers Masters – The winning side Sunrisers Masters.

Kaieteur News – Sunrisers Masters defeated Caribbean Cricket Club (CCC) by seven wickets in the final of the Ramdhanie Samaroo six-overs over-40 three-team tournament on Sunday at Hibernia ground, Essequibo Coast.
CCC made 111-6 from the allotted six overs while Sunrisers Masters achieved the target in the penultimate over.
Chandi Jairam led the way with an aggressive 45, while former Essequibo Inter-county opening batsman Ravi Beharry supported with 32. Yaseer Mohamed grabbed two wickets for 28 runs from his two overs.
In CCC’s innings, Gary Ragnauth hit a top-score of 38 and Prashad Mahadeo made 34. Seepersaud Sankar claimed 2-30.
In the first encounter that preceded the championship game, Sunrisers Masters got the better of Hibernia by four wickets.
The victorious side received a trophy in the final.

 

