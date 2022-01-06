GT Panther’s Vincent cops MVP award at GFF women’s super 16 cup

By Zaheer Mohamed

Kaieteur News – GT Panther’s Annalisa Vincent copped the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award when the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) – GNWFA Women’s Super 16 tournament concluded on Sunday night at Leonora.

Vincent, who hails from region one, scored nine goals, the most in the tournament as her team took the runner up spot, losing to Police 4-2 in the final.

In an invited comment, Vincent said she was not entirely pleased with her performance and could have done better. “I had to function in more than one position and this was a bit tough, I tried my best but could have done better,” she added.

Vincent lauded the players for their efforts and said everyone did their best. “We did well to reach the final, it was a total team effort, however, there is always room for improvement,” she posited.

She said that the team didn’t have as many training sessions and the fitness level wasn’t up to par. “I think we need to place more emphasis on technical and tactical aspects of our game,” she explained.

Vincent, who captained the team, pointed out that they were confident of going all the way despite, not being able to train as much.

“We were optimistic about winning, but we fell short because of a lack of training which contributed to players not being able to endure the entire game.”

Vincent said that she will continue to train so that she can continue to improve in all aspects of her game.

Other players who received awards were Deekola Chester of Police – best goalkeeper, best defender -Colette Hope of Police, best forward- Dennecia Prince of Police, best midfilder- Jalade Trim of Fruta Conquerors, youngest player- Amya Schroeder of Bartica, oldest player Alicia Mentore of GDF, most improved player- Angel Denny of Fruta Conquerors.