Man chopped during fallout over wife

Kaieteur News- A Grove, East Bank Demerara man is in critical condition at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) after he was chopped about his body by his friend on Saturday.

Critical is Totaram Jaimangal, a 30-year-old, who resides at Third Street, Grove Squatting area. According to police investigators, the incident reportedly occurred 14:00 hours at Jaimangal’s house. During their investigation, it was revealed that Jaimangal and his friend, a 39-year-old man, were imbibing at the premises when the older man allegedly told Jaimangal that he wants to sleep with his wife.

Jaimangal reportedly, became enraged and took away a cutlass belonging to the suspect and attempted to chop him. He was unsuccessful and the man seized the cutlass and chopped Jaimangal to his left side rib cage area and to his right hand.

The suspect then escaped with the cutlass while Jaimangal was left lying on the ground with his injuries. Shortly after, Jaimangal was found by his relatives and rushed to the Diamond Hospital; he was later transferred to the GPHC in a critical condition. Police are yet to arrest the suspect.