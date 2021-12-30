Latest update December 30th, 2021 12:59 AM

Woman, 54, assaulted, robbed during home invasion

Dec 30, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – A 54-year-old woman was on Tuesday morning robbed by two men who invaded her Phase Two, Good Hope, East Coast Demerara home.
The elderly woman who lives alone had responded to noise in her house when she was confronted by the suspects who placed a cutlass to her neck while demanding money and jewellery. Subsequently they tied her up and relieved her of a quantity of jewellery among other items. The suspects then dealt the victim several lashes about her body causing her to receive injuries before making good their escape.
The woman, who managed to untie herself, raised an alarm and was assisted and accompanied to the Vigilance Police Station where the matter was reported. She was then taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation to seek medical attention.

