E-Networks launches 4G, 5G and OnFiber internet services in Linden

Latest update December 22nd, 2021 12:59 AM
Dec 22, 2021 News
-ends years of poor connectivity in the Mining Town
Kaieteur News – E-Networks Inc., Guyana’s only locally owned telecommunications provider, launched its 4G, 5G and OnFiber internet services in Linden yesterday. This announcement came after the company indicated its build-out of a fiber optic cable from Georgetown to Linden in September.
Over the past few months, E-Networks has built an expansive fiber backbone across the country, which enables Lindeners to access the same fast, reliable, and affordable services available in Georgetown and other areas. These services include 4G and 5G fixed wireless connectivity aimed at the residential user and fiber optic services focused on more efficient business operations. The internet services start at $7,900 for 20 Mbps of speed, with options up to 1 Gbps (1,000 Mbps).
In a missive to the press, E-Networks noted that it had a strong presence in Linden since 2018, when it launched DreamTV Satellite television services. This service allowed residents access to premium entertainment, news, and sports channels in better image quality and at affordable pricing.
During this year, E-Networks has connected three new regions with high-capacity fiber optic, 4G and 5G services, with Berbice and Essequibo earlier in the year, and now Linden on schedule with the company’s promise made in September.
E-Networks’ Chairman, Rakesh Puri, commented, “We are continuing to place our focus on expansion, with a keen emphasis on delivering better internet to underserved areas. After so many years of neglect under the monopoly, we feel compelled to correct the poor quality of services that Guyanese were forced to accept for too long.”
E-Networks’ sales affiliate and Lindener, Yannick Charles, was pleased that the company was able to fulfill its delivery promise by launching these services before the end of the year. He also expressed his enthusiasm for the imminent socio-economic development associated with more reliable and affordable internet connectivity.
Kaieteur News understands that E-Networks’ services are available in Amelia’s Ward, Central McKenzie, Speightland, Wismar, Silvertown, Silver City, The Valley, Half-Mile, One Mile, and Blueberry Hill. Lindeners will also benefit from the company’s 50% off promotion, “December to Remember,” so that new customers can save on signing up for E-Networks services during the festive season.
Additionally, E-Networks has placed its Orange Bus in the Linden Bus Park on Republic Avenue to serve as a hub for sign-ups, with an aim to set up a permanent location in 2022. For more information, persons can WhatsApp: +592-624-5153 or visit: www.enetworks.gy.
