Foreign Pilots who landed here illegally fined $11M, to face jail time

Kaieteur News – The two foreign pilots that allegedly landed in Guyana illegally were yesterday slapped with four additional charges and they were fined a total of $11 million each and will also face jail time.

The men, David Caicedo Villa, 32, of Villavicencio, Colombia, and Gustavo Adolfo Riascos Gomez, 48, of Tachira San Cristobal, Venezuela, appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.

The men pleaded guilty to the following charges: interference with an aircraft, operating an aircraft in a negligent manner, operating an aircraft without insurance, and operating a civil aircraft without an airworthiness certificate. They were fined: $3M or two years imprisonment, $3M or two years imprisonment, $5M or three years imprisonment and also sentenced to two years, respectively.

Earlier this month, when the duo made their first court appearance, they were slapped with two charges: unauthorized entry and illegal possession of two grams of cannabis.

Kaieteur News reported on November 6, that investigators explained that when they received reports of the airstrip landing incident, a party of policemen was dispatched to the area.

The plane was found in front of the Trans Guyana’s hanger, and the men were standing at the head of the aircraft talking to the security guard and ramp attendant.

When confronted by the police, one of the men, speaking in English reportedly said: “We are lost, we came from Venezuela and going to look for gold”.

It was reported that the aircraft contained three 15-gallon drums – two of which contained fuel suspected to be smuggled – one hammock with netting, one bag containing clothing, and personal effects. Also found was a black bag with identification cards documents, one Garmin GPS, one Iridium Phone, one Icom radio set, one spot trace device, one ear piece, one lighter, one torchlight, one Motorola phone, one Samsung phone, one wallet, one knife, two wrist watches, two phone chargers, two grams of suspected cannabis, and some bamboo wrap. The items have been lodged with the police, and the aircraft is currently under guard.